A new controversy has emerged in the music world after the viral AI-generated song Heart on My Sleeve was submitted for a Grammy Award. Although the song featured the Weeknd and Drake's vocals, neither artist was involved in its creation. The person behind this AI-generated song is unknown, as it was written by a Ghostwriter.

The artist called Ghostwriter came to light when this computer-generated song became popular. Now, this Ghostwriter is aiming for an even bigger achievement by winning a Grammy Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the music industry.

However, this whole issue led to massive controversy, as music fans didn't seem happy and slammed the Grammys' decision. A fan also shared an angry reaction to the Grammys for considering this AI song.

Meanwhile, Ghostwriter's representative also told The New York Times that they've submitted Heart on My Sleeve for two big Grammy awards: Best Rap Song and Song of the Year.

These awards go to the people who wrote the song, not the ones who performed it. So, the focus is on the Ghostwriter's role in creating the lyrics, even though the singing was done by a computer.

"It’s absolutely eligible because it was written by a human" - Harvey Mason Jr. (Grammy Cheif) issued a statement on the AI-generated song.

The Weeknd and Drake have both previously expressed their disapproval of the Grammys. Now, the fact that an AI-created song featuring voices resembling theirs is being considered for nomination is quite ironic.

This controversy took a heated turn when the Grammy Cheif and CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., shared a statement on the issue with The New York Times, saying:

“It’s absolutely eligible because it was written by a human.”

He also shared a statement with Variety explaining they are not giving nominations to an AI:

“We’re not going to be giving a nomination or an award to an AI computer or someone who just prompted AI. That’s the distinction that we’re trying to make. It’s the human award highlighting excellence, driven by human creativity.”

The words of the AI-produced song have become extremely popular. In the song, Drake raps lines like "Coming in with my ex, like Selena [Gomez] to flex/ Bumping Justin Bieber." Shortly after, The Weeknd sang, "Got these pearls on my neck/ Got these girls on my check," which has become very popular.

The track with Drake and The Weeknd was initially shared on YouTube and various music streaming services but was removed. Later, it was re-uploaded and made available for streaming by unofficial sources.

Drake and The Weeknd fans shared their reactions to the AI song Heart on My Sleeve

Twitter was flooded with reactions slamming the Recording Academy for considering the AI-generated song for the Best Rap Song and Song of the Year award category. This news led to massive outrage among fans, who shared their reactions on Twitter.

A fan was seen comparing how the Recording Academy can give awards to AI songs when talented rappers like Nicki Minaj have not gotten any Grammys in their careers and shared that it's an agenda against Nicki.

One fan shared that the song is just clickbait to gain attention, and another stated that they are losing the award's validity.

As of now, Drake and The Weeknd's representatives haven't made any official statements regarding the AI-generated song. However, the Ghostwriter released another new song named Whiplash, featuring Travis Scott.