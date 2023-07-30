"This is why he is the greatest to ever do it": Drake disses Pusha T and Pharrell Williams with 'Meltdown' chain shade, leaves fans in awe

Canadian rapper Drake has sparked an old argument with another rapper named Pusha T. He's also taken a shot at producer Pharrell Williams in a new song on Travis Scott's album Utopia. The song's called "Meltdown," and in his verse, Drake hinted that he might have bought some fancy chains from Pharrell's luxury auction house called Joopiter.

But here's the thing, he didn't really seem to care about the sentimental value of those chains. He said:

"I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss, Give a f**k about all of that heritage sh*t."

Fans were excited by the song and expressed their feelings about it. Read some of their reactions below:

The Boy @champagnesicko @Kurrco THIS IS WHY HE IS THE GREATEST TO EVER DO IT

Drake also brought up a past lawsuit with Vogue, you know, the fashion magazine, over a funny cover he made with 21 Savage to promote their album.

Her Loss." He rapped, "You lucky that Vogue was suing, 'cause I would've been with the Wassas in Paris and sh*t." Seems like he's referencing an event where Pharrell had a show in Paris, and Pusha T performed and walked the runway.

This feud between "Champagne Papi" and Pusha T goes way back to 2018 when Pusha T's song "Infrared" had some lines about him. Later, Drake responded with "Duppy Freestyle", and things got pretty intense with Pusha T's comeback, "The Story of Adidon", where he revealed that Drake had a son.

Since then, Drake hasn't directly responded in a song, but he's talked about it in interviews. People have to wait and see if Pusha T or Pharrell will respond to his latest remarks with a diss track.

Drake received mixed reactions from the fans on his 'Meltdown' Track

Drake received mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. Most of the fans were shocked after listening to the epic diss track. Even some Pusha T and Pharrell pointed out how they are all still beefing on an old matter. On the other hand, one user also shared that the door is open now for Pusha T to come out with a diss track.

BIGNOAH 👨🏽‍💻 @BIGNOAH256 Aubrey Drake Graham.. just rapped about melting down iconic Pharrell pieces then posted the iconic 2pac ring that sold at auction this week to promote the song “meltdown”. Good lord.

CBoomin’ @CharlesFromAfar Drake has such deep songs like, people just focus on the TikTok jingles for Twitter debates, but light a jay and hit some Drake, and really listen to what that man is saying

Winged Dragon Of Za @SoulDrainer_ Drake and pusha t still beefing in 2023 Hilarious cause it all started from a domino effect of birdman not paying Pharrell in 2002

B!g !Kë🦉 @Quame_July I need Pusha T to respond to Drake asap … i need that for the culture.. the disrespect can’t slide.. i listen to meltdown and im pissed all over again.

Cactus Jack’s hitman @rascalfkennedy1 Drake really turned into a scorned loser with money over the Pusha T beef but y'all like that shit so.

Grand/THE WIZRD🔮⁶𓅓 @grandwizardcn Drake threatened to send the Toronto goons after Pusha T

For now, the track is getting lots of attention, and fans are excited to see what will happen between these famous artists.

Drake has five Grammy awards and fifty-one nominations to his name

Drake is a Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter. Before becoming a music star, he acted in a TV show called Degrassi: The Next Generation.

In 2006, He decided to try his luck in the music world and made his first mixtape called Room for Improvement, which people liked. He followed it up with more mixtapes like Comeback Season and So Far Gone, and soon, he became very popular.

In 2010, He released his first official album, Thank Me Later, which was a big hit. It had songs like "Find Your Love" and "Over." He won a Grammy for his song "Hotline Bling" from his second album, Take Care, which came out in 2011. He has won five Grammy awards and has been nominated 51 times.

People love his music because it has a lot of emotions, relatable lyrics, and catchy beats. His other successful albums include Nothing Was the Same, Views, and Scorpion.

Along with his successful solo career, he often collaborates with other artists. He also owns his own record label called OVO Sound. He has partnerships with big companies like Nike and Apple Music, too.

He is not just a famous musician; he also helps others by supporting charities and important causes like education and social justice.

Overall, he has faced many controversies. He still has many fans and is a big name in the entertainment world. With all his achievements and talent, he continues to be one of the top rappers in the industry.