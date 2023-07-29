[VIDEO] Roman Reigns' epic reaction to current superstar stealing The Rock's finishing move on SmackDown

Roman Reigns was at ringside to watch Jey Uso go against a current SmackDown star in the main event. Although he didn't interfere, he got a hearty laugh at seeing a rising star copy The Rock's finishing move.

The Rock is a part of the extension of The Anoa'i family. While Roman Reigns' side of the family and his aren't technically related, their grandfathers were blood brothers, thus making them family by association. There have been long-standing rumors of The Rock returning for a match against his cousin, but it has yet to come to fruition.

This week on SmackDown, Grayson Waller attempted the People's Elbow on Jey Uso, causing Roman Reigns to burst out in laughter. You can see the full video below.

Grayson Waller has been calling out The Rock for a while now and has been involved in a fairly one-sided beef, with The Great One calling him an "Outback J**k off" on Twitter when Waller suggested that his Madison Square Garden debut was better than The Rock's.

One thing is certain - WWE officials see something in Waller, as he has constantly been paired up against top stars and legends.

What did you think of Reigns' reaction? Let us know in the comments section below!

