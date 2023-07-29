33-year-old SmackDown star steals The Rock's finishing move after repeatedly calling him out on SmackDown

The Rock has been repeatedly called out by rising SmackDown star Grayson Waller. This week on SmackDown, the 33-year-old tried to steal his finishing move in the main event against Jey Uso.

This week on SmackDown, Grayson Waller opened his mouth to Jey Uso backstage and got a receipt in the form of a slap to the face. He demanded a match against main event Jey Uso, and Adam Pearce seemed happy to oblige. Meanwhile, Waller has been calling out the Hollywood megastar for weeks now, with the Great One calling him an "Outback J**k Off" in response to Waller claiming his Madison Square Garden debut was better than The Rock's in 1996.

Grayson Waller took another shot at The Rock this week by attempting the people's elbow, only to fail miserably.

David @_david0_0 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/SGa9CB1aGs not roman laughing when Grayson was doing the people’s elbow

It's unclear what the endgame of Waller calling out the 10-time World Champion is. Still, many hope it will lead to a special edition of The Grayson Waller effect at SummerSlam, where we see the return of The Great One after nearly three years away.

The last time we saw The Great One in WWE was in October 2019, when he gave Becky Lynch a helping hand and disposed of Baron Corbin.

As for Grayson Waller, he predictably lost the match to Jey Uso.

Will Waller finally get to confront The Brahma Bull at SummerSlam? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

