"I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast": Kim Kardashian expresses regret over rushing into a relationship with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian's separation from Kanye West has been making headlines for the past couple of years, and her sudden romance with American comedian Pete Davidson also garnered significant media attention.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about her feelings regarding her relationship with Davidson in retrospect. The 42-year-old expressed regret over jumping into another relationship so soon after her separation from Kanye.

"I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast," said the fashion mogul.

Trying to ascertain as to why she rushed herself into a relationship, she said:

"It got my mind away from stuff, and that's not a way to run from things."

Reflecting on the thoughtless spontaneity of her decision, the star of The Kardashians admitted that instead of rushing into a relationship as an escape from her problems, she should have faced all the painful emotions that the separation brought for her.

Her words of wisdom were:

"It's better to deal, heal—that's a good one—deal, heal, feel."

In a previous interview Kim Kardashian opened up on how she felt after split from ex Kanye

Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from husband Kanye West on 21st February, 2021, and ever since then there had been a series of public conflicts initiated mostly by the rapper.

The most damaging allegation that West made was that she didn't allow him to see their children and accused Kim of trying to take his children away from him.

In an interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast that took place on 26 December, 2022, Kim Kardashian spoke of being free after separation from ex.

"I feel free in the sense that I am not anybody else, I don’t hold anybody else’s thoughts, opinions, burdens, and I used to hold this guilt that I wasn’t there to fix situations, and I wasn’t there to put it all back together. … [Now] I’m free," the fashion icon revealed.

In the July 20 episode of The Kardashians the SKIMS owner also shared how the separation and her ex's problematic behaviour affected their children, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5 and Psalm 4.

"After all of the mean things that he's done, the kids have no clue," the mother of two expressed.

Kim Kardashian also spoke about the troubles of co-parenting with Kanye in the July 20 episode of the show. Opening up to her sisters, she said that she's "angry" with Kanye's behaviour but she refuses to separate her children from their father.

She further stated that her children are oblivious to the wrongs done by their father, and that for them he is "amazing", but she must veil her anger to make co-parenting with Kanye easier.

She stated:

"They don't know a thing. They think their dad is the best thing and the most amazing thing and he's so great with them. Why would I take that away from them because I'm angry? Granted, I have a lot to be angry at, but they don't know that."

Kendall Jenner shows support for sister Kim Kardashian

Sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner stepped up to support their sister in the vulnerable moment, but Kendall went a long way to show her support for Kim.

The supermodel took a moment to address all the media attention that her sister's messy divorce received and that fuelled negativity from people on the internet who took the chance to tear apart their private lives.

She said:

"I think people on the internet too also forget that we're all like humans, just trying to figure everything out...we're all having a human experience"

Kendall Jenner also praised her elder sister for handling the complicated mess with so much "strength" and grace, and expresses how she was left impressed by the way in which Kim handled the entire fiasco with her ex.

She further said:

"I don't know how Kim handles everything with her ex husband. It's just, it's impressive, it's amazing...I give her so much props, but also I admire the strength, and like the cool and calmness that she has with it, cause I just could never."

It appears that Kim Kardashian has the loving support of her entire family during her time of crisis.

Episode 10 of season 3 of The Kardashians is set to air on July 27, 2023 at 12 am ET on Hulu, and will also be available on Disney Plus.