"I feel free of things": When Kim Kardashian opened up on relationship with ex-husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who needs no introduction, has recently gone through a very messy separation from ex husband Kanye West which led to a lot of bitterness between the two. The ex couple struggled to arrive at a mutual understanding both during and after their separation.

In an interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast that took place on 26 December, 2022, Kim Kardashian broke down and took a moment to pluck up the courage to address her separation from ex Kanye and the toll that it took on her family.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star stated that after a long struggle she's finally "free."

"I feel free of things," said Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West share four children (Image via Getty)

Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from husband Kanye West on 21st February, 2021, and ever since then there had been a series of very public conflicts initiated mostly by the rapper. The most damaging allegation that West made was that she didn't allow him to see their children and accused Kim of trying to take his children away from him.

In the interview, Kim, finally free from all the negativity from her ex, says that she has moved on.

"I feel free in the sense that I am not anybody else, I don’t hold anybody else’s thoughts, opinions, burdens, and I used to hold this guilt that I wasn’t there to fix situations, and I wasn’t there to put it all back together. … [Now] I’m free," the fashion icon revealed.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West relationship timeline and their messy split

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began dating in 2012, and were married for six years before the SKIMS owner called it quits over the rapper's questionable behaviour. Before she began dating Kanye, Kim was married to Kris Humphries, with whom her marriage lasted for a mere 72 days.

In his song Theraflu, the rapper even made a declaration of his love for Kim while she was married to Humphries.

In 2013, they welcomed their daughter North West and in 2014 the couple tied the knot, followed by the birth of son Saint in 2015, their daughter Chicago in 2018, and their son Psalm in 2019.

During these years, Kanye struggled mentally, affecting his relationship with his wife, but the couple managed to stay together inspite of everything. In 2022 November, the duo's divorce had been finalized.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children (Image via Kim Kardashian's Instagram)

In the Angie Martinez IRL podcast that took place in December 2022, Kim Kardashian opened up on how hurtful Kanye's allegations had been and that it was aimed at throwing a negative light upon her before her children.

In the interview Kim expressed her despair over the fact that such personal attacks were expected from outsiders, but rarely from people who were "once close".

Kim Kardashian said the following over the Yeezy owner's allegations:

"The testing of my character to make me look, like, out of my character is the one thing that’s hard. Because there’s already so many people have that energy … that are, like, these haters of me and the fam anyway. So it’s really hard when there’s people that were once close [making false allegations]," the fashion mogul expressed.

"It was just so new": Kim Kardashian on joining the dating scene after years of marriage

Kim went on to date American comedian Pete Davidson following her split from Kanye West. Talking about dating fresh out of a relationship, Kim confessed that it all felt very "new" to her because it had been a while since she was out of the dating scene.

The duo dated for nine months before ending things mostly because of Kanye's constant digs at their relationship.

Kim also expressed her fear that Kanye's threats might drive away potential lovers:

"It was just so new. I didn’t know what dating was for so long. I’d been in a relationship for almost 15 years, 12 years, something like that. I don’t know, there’s a part of me that’s like, 'Oh, my God, is everyone going to be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?'"

"It was just so new": Kim Kardashian on dating Pete Davidson (Image via Getty)

Meanwhile, Kanye West has moved on with his life. The Yeezy owner is now married to architectural designer Bianca Censori and has made several public appearances, attracting attention of media and fans alike with their questionable outfits.

Kanye West with wife Bianca Censori (Image via Backgrid)

As per Kim's statements in the interview, even now, Kanye isn't the easiet person to deal with. Claiming that it is extremely difficult to co-parent with Kanye, Kim said:

"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world."

Although the tension is still there, it appears that the two are trying their best to reach a common ground based on mutual respect and trust.

