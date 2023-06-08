"Nothing wrong with wanting to sneak": Kim Kardashian on "sneaking around" after breakup with Pete Davidson on The Kardashians

Popular reality series The Kardashians season 3 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. It documented the Kardashian family navigating personal and professional commitments, while also discussing their current equations amongst family and the outside world with fans. Viewers witnessed a lot of significant moments throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian hinted at her new potential romance and what she learned from her nine-month-long relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. Claiming that she understood to keep things a little more private this time around, she said:

"You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly. I just want to sneak around a little bit. Theres nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!"

Kim Kardashian talks about a potential romance on The Kardashians

Season 3 of The Kardashians has been packed with significant drama since its premiere two weeks ago. This week's episode saw Kim Kardashian giving fans a glimpse of her past relationship with Saturday Night Alum (SNL) Pete Davidson and a hint at a potential romance blooming.

Months after Kim's divorce from rapper Kanye West, she met Pete at SNL. The duo made their relationship public in 2021. However, soon her ex-husband began attacking her and Pete online and even made a music video targeting the comedian's relationship with the reality mogul.

Kim and Pete eventually broke up after nine months in 2022, hugely because of Kanye's digs. In the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder expressed that she wanted to be "single and not ready to mingle."

She also admitted to her sister Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick that she had a lot of guilt within her for what Pete had to go through because of her ex-husband's antics. Admitting that "breakups are just like, not my thing," Kim expressed that both she and the comedian communicated well about these issues.

However, tonight's episode of The Kardashians saw Kim hinting at a potential romance with someone new. In a conversation with Scott Disick, she expressed that her friends wanted her to meet someone. The duo chose to name the mystery man "Drop Dead Fred."

When Scott asked if the individual met her standards, Kim replied in affirmation. The scene shifted to a confessional where the producers were seen making fun of her statement indicating that she wasn't ready to be in a relationship. Kim, for her part, was seen texting someone and when asked confirmed that it was "Fred."

The Kardashians star, however, clarified that she wasn't jumping into a relationship and that will remain single for some time now. Although Kim might not be open for a full-blown relationship at the moment, she already has set standards for the man she would want to be with in the future.

These include "protect me, fight for me, good hygiene, calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive and a good role model for my kids" among several others.

Season 3 of The Kardashians is getting interesting with each passing episode. The family promises to bring drama and it has delivered the same more than once this season. As the installment progresses, the show will document more issues amongst the sisters and delve into different dynamics to give viewers the content that they have been promised.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes