Where does Khloe Kardashian stand with Tristan Thompson now? The Kardashians star talks about "boundaries" in episode 3

Popular reality series The Kardashians season 3 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. It documented the Kardashian family navigating personal relationships and professional commitments, while also discussing issues up and close personal with fans. Viewers witnessed the family sharing a fair share of fun and dramatic moments.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian opened up about the boundaries she set with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal, which was documented in depth the previous season. This also happened at a time when the former couple were awaiting the arrival of their son, now named Tatum Thompson, through surrogacy.

Khloe Kardashian opens up about her bond with Tristan Thompson on The Kardashians

Tonight's episode of The Kardashians saw Khloe Kardashian opening up about her new dynamic with ex-partner Tristan Thompson. The former expressed that she was in a "friendship relationship" with her ex and that they got along great. She further expressed that the duo were solely focused on co-parenting their two kids - True and Tatum Thompson.

The Good American founder clarified that she never wanted to punish him because she wasn't planning on getting back together with him. In a conversation with her mother and matriarch Kris Jenner, Khloe expressed that she had set clear boundaries with Tristan and he would only be involved when it came to their kids and that "we are not hanging out by ourselves.”

The couple began dating in 2016, but the relationship was nothing short of rocky. Days before the arrival of their first daughter True, the NBA player was accused of cheating on Khloe with multiple partners. The duo further broke up in 2019 after he kissed Kylie's then best-friend Jordyn Woods.

Almost a year later, The Kardashians star got together with Tristan, but they ended their relationship for good after he was sued by Marlee Nichols, who was pregnant with his child. In January 2022, he acknowledged that he was indeed the father of the model's son, named Theo.

In a confessional on the Hulu show, Khloe spoke about her equation with Tristan. She expressed how it was important for her to set boundaries with her ex-partner. The reality star explained that they had previously gone back and forth from a cheating scandal and that Tristan might feel they could get back together again.

The Kardashians star further said:

"So I get why he may think that... so it is my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise. I keep it very short and sweet, and I make sure he knows it is all about the kids. I can’t let those old habits easily come into my life. It just isn’t what I want.”

Khloe and Tristan's process of having Tatum via surrogacy began way before his latter's cheating scandal broke out. This affected Khloe a lot not just mentally and personally, but also led her to question herself about being a mother to her newborn son via the surrogate. She said:

"I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy that I didn’t digest what was happening. So, I think when I went to the hospital that was the first time it really registered...and I think it has nothing to do with the baby. It’s just, you’re like, "Okay, we’re having a baby and this is my son and I’m taking him home with me."”

Season 3 of The Kardashians has been extremely intense as the family is delving deep into issues. As the season progresses, they will be seen dealing with even more complicated dynamics, inducing significant drama. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

