Why did Khloe use a surrogate? Reality star welcomes baby boy with Tristan Thompson 

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly welcomed their second child, a son, through surrogacy. In July, sources confirmed to Page Six that the former couple was expecting a child nearly seven months after their split.

The source also confirmed to Page Six that despite being new parents, the former pair have not reconciled and have avoided speaking outside their co-parenting duties.

The insider told the publication at the time that Kardashian was "grateful" to her surrogate for letting her experience a "beautiful blessing":

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Thompson and Kardashian are already parents to four-year-old daughter True, born in 2018. Unfortunately, the couple parted ways shortly after her birth amid the former's consistent cheating episodes.

Although they reconciled in 2020, it was later revealed that Thompson fathered another child with Maralee Nichols. As per court documents, the NBA star had a physical relationship with Nichols, and their son Theo was born in 2021.

The surprising revelation ultimately led to Kardashian and Thompson's recent breakup. During a February 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, right before their split, the exes were seen discussing the idea of giving True a sibling. The Good American founder told Thompson at the time:

“I feel like it’s now time to have another kid. I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared.”

That same year, Kardashian told Andy Cohen that surrogacy was a "tedious and hard process." However, she and Thompson reportedly conceived their son through a surrogate in November 2021 amid their on-and-off relationship.

Kardashian previously told Robin Roberts that Thompson is no longer "the guy" for her and that she is currently in a relationship with a private equity investor.

Exploring the reason behind Khloe Kardashian's use of surrogacy

Khloe Kardashian used a surrogate for "medical reasons" (Image via Getty Images)

Khloe is the latest Kardashian sibling to use a surrogate to welcome a child. More recently, her sister Kim also used surrogacy to welcome her two youngest children. In 2021, the SKIMS founder dubbed surrogacy "the best experience."

Last month, an insider confirmed through an official statement that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were slated to welcome their second child through a surrogate.

A source told Heat Magazine that Kardashian decided to opt for surrogacy for "medical reasons" that would allow her to put less strain on her body:

“There were medical reasons that factored into her decision to use a surrogate, but not putting such a strain on her body was a huge motivation.”

The source also mentioned that Kardashian and her sister Kim pledged to get in the "best shape" at the start of 2022 and have now gotten competitive towards achieving their goal:

“[Kim and Khloe] made a pact at the start of the year that they'd go all out to get into the best possible shape and they've thrown themselves into the project.”

They further added:

“It's getting quite competitive between them - they're both in the gym constantly and are spending thousands every months on their looks. They live to see jaws dropping with envy, admiration and confusion everywhere they go.”

Kardashian previously discussed the process of her surrogacy with Andy Cohen and shared that she faced certain difficulties in the journey:

“I did have one [a surrogate] and then it fell through. There are so many tests they have to do and all these things. I thought it would be a much easier process. And it’s not. It’s a very tedious, hard process.”

Fortunately, the KUWTK star has now welcomed a healthy boy through a surrogate, and it remains to be seen if she will reveal more details about her son in the coming days.

