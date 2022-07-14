When did Khloe Kardashian find out about Tristan Thompson? Timeline explored as news of second child via surrogacy breaks the internet 

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child through a surrogate. Sources claimed that the surrogate was already pregnant with their child when the Chicago Bull athlete’s cheating scandal surfaced in December.

Kardashian reportedly found out about Thompson's affair in December 2021 while filming for her and her family's Hulu show The Kardashians. However, it seems like the very public affair has not taken a toll on the two’s parenting plans.

A representative for Khloe Kardashian confirmed with People magazine that she and Thompson are expecting a second child, which was conceived in November.

The official statement read:

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are parents to four-year-old daughter, True. The latter is also a father to five-year-old Prince, who he shares with his ex-partner Jordan Craig.

Did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian while they were expecting a child?

Tristan Thompson is famously known among Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans for cheating on his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian several times. The most recent affair took place in December 2020 along with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. It is now clear that when the affair came to light, Kardashian and Thompson were expecting their child via surrogate.

In June 2021, Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit in hopes of getting the NBA star to pay for child support. In response to the filing, in August 2021, Thompson claimed that he did not want to “be involved at all” in the child’s life.

In November 2021, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogate became pregnant, which was recently confirmed.

Followers of the Kardashians saw the entire paternity scandal play out in the first season of the Hulu series, the Kardashians. The mother-of-one maintained her composure throughout the scandal’s unraveling.

Speaking about the same, a source was quoted saying:

“If you remember during filming when Khloé found out about Tristan's cheating, she was calm, which makes a bit more sense because she knew she was pregnant and getting her baby. News came out that Tristan was having a baby in December and that's when Khloé found out the surrogate was pregnant. The surrogate was literally 3 to 4 weeks pregnant at this time.”

In January 2022, in a series of Instagram stories, Thompson took full responsibility for cheating on the Kardashian sister and wrote:

“Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Tristan Thompson also cheated on the Good American founder in 2019. The 31-year-old athlete was caught cheating on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s former friend Jordyn Woods.

Thompson was also caught cheating on the 38-year-old with multiple other unidentified women in 2017 and 2018.

Though 31-year-old Thompson and Kardashian have attempted to work through their relationship difficulties, the couple broke up for good June 2021. Since then, they have been strictly co-parenting their child, True Thompson.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far