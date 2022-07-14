"Leave this man": Memefest erupts online as sources claims Khloe Kardashian is having another baby with Tristan Thompson via surrogate 

News of Khloe Kardashian having a second child with ex Tristan Thompson has filled social media pages. The couple is rumored to be having a baby through surrogacy, who is due to be delivered any day now.
Khloe (38) and Tristan (31) started dating in 2016, before welcoming their daughter, True in April 2018. However, the Chicago Bulls player was caught cheating on the Kardashian sister multiple times, which is why fans were shocked to hear the news of the recent pregnancy.
Fans started posting memes regarding the pregnancy, including one user who posted. One fan wondered why none of Khloe Kardashian's "74 siblings" didn't tell her to "leave this man."
The most recent news of Tristan's infidelity came last December when fitness model Maralee Nichols sued him for child support and medical expenses.
Twitter erupted with memes after Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy news went viral
Internet users could not believe that the Good American co-founder would decide to have a child with Tristan after he cheated on her multiple times.
Many were curious to know Khloe's decision behind the pregnancy, while others questioned her self-confidence.
Some Twitter users also said that they thought the basketball player probably ended up getting the surrogate pregnant. Others, meanwhile, said that Khloe was a "lost cause" and that there was "no saving her."
Some people shared hilarious GIFs as they wondered how the conversation in the Kardashian-Jenner family must have gone after Khloe made the announcement.
Others questioned Tristan as they asked why he would decide to have children with a woman he is constantly cheating on. One user wondered if the player was "unwell."
Many others decided to depict their reactions to the news through funny memes.
At the same time, some users were also trying to "figure out the timeline" of when Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson decided to have another baby.
The pregnancy was already in-term when news of Tristan cheating on Khloe Kardashian broke on the internet
Media tabloid TMZ broke the news, claiming the couple probably already had the baby or is due within a few days.
Additionally, it was also revealed that the procedures for surrogacy were already complete before December when news of Tristan's infidelity came to light.
A source with knowledge told some media outlets and said:
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
The source also added that the duo are not back together and "have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters."
They clarified by saying:
"The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."
Tristan currently has three children, excluding his baby number two with Khloe. His oldest child, Prince Thompson, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig was born in 2016. His second child is True Thompson with Khloe Kardashian. She is the same age as Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi.
His third child is with Maralee Nichols, who claimed that Triston impregnated her during their hook-up in March 2021. A paternity test was done to prove the claims were true, leading Tristan to publicly apologize for ‘humiliating’ Khloe. Nichols gave birth to a son, Theo, in December 2021.
Khloe Kardashian has longed for a second child
Khloe has been wanting to expand her family for a few years now. The star was heard saying on her family show Keeping Up With The Kardashians:
"I might get some embryos and get a sibling, I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you, but we'll figure that out later."
Shortly after Khloe Kardashian and Thompson got back together in 2021, a source close to them told the media that the couple were "on the same page and both want another baby."
The source also added:
"Khloe knows the value of siblings and growing up in a house full of kids and she wants that for True. It's something they have been working on for a while."
The reality star shared in an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the pandemic delayed her family plans. She revealed that she wanted True to have a sibling closer to her age, but it was delayed due to COVID-19.
She said she had grown up with a big family and multiple siblings, and wanted her child to have the same experience.