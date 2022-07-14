"Leave this man": Memefest erupts online as sources claims Khloe Kardashian is having another baby with Tristan Thompson via surrogate 

News of Khloe Kardashian having a second child with ex Tristan Thompson has filled social media pages. The couple is rumored to be having a baby through surrogacy, who is due to be delivered any day now.

Khloe (38) and Tristan (31) started dating in 2016, before welcoming their daughter, True in April 2018. However, the Chicago Bulls player was caught cheating on the Kardashian sister multiple times, which is why fans were shocked to hear the news of the recent pregnancy.

Fans started posting memes regarding the pregnancy, including one user who posted. One fan wondered why none of Khloe Kardashian's "74 siblings" didn't tell her to "leave this man."

✨ @Fantasticb0yage Khloe Kardashian has 74 siblings and not one of them told her to leave this man? Khloe Kardashian has 74 siblings and not one of them told her to leave this man? https://t.co/K0ORxOuBps

The most recent news of Tristan's infidelity came last December when fitness model Maralee Nichols sued him for child support and medical expenses.

Twitter erupted with memes after Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy news went viral

Internet users could not believe that the Good American co-founder would decide to have a child with Tristan after he cheated on her multiple times.

Many were curious to know Khloe's decision behind the pregnancy, while others questioned her self-confidence.

ranil ❤️‍🔥 @ranilwallace so khloe kardashian is having another child with tristan so khloe kardashian is having another child with tristan https://t.co/THFndQGBfy

Ly✨ @ly_diddy Khloe Kardashian might as well marry Tristian Thompson and have a an open marriage because she obviously doesn’t care that he’s a cheater. Like girl…. Stand up. Khloe Kardashian might as well marry Tristian Thompson and have a an open marriage because she obviously doesn’t care that he’s a cheater. Like girl…. Stand up.

me @dollycecola If i got cheated on 497 times like Khloe Kardashian i would be that skinny too If i got cheated on 497 times like Khloe Kardashian i would be that skinny too

TOYOTA'S VERY OWN @BasketB0t Khloé Kardashian outside the door of her surrogate's apartment with Tristian in there. Khloé Kardashian outside the door of her surrogate's apartment with Tristian in there. https://t.co/oCpV1zJOo8

Some Twitter users also said that they thought the basketball player probably ended up getting the surrogate pregnant. Others, meanwhile, said that Khloe was a "lost cause" and that there was "no saving her."

YNEZ 💥 @Ynezssa He probably got the surrogate pregnant. Khloe Kardashian is suffering from complex issues at this point. He probably got the surrogate pregnant. Khloe Kardashian is suffering from complex issues at this point. https://t.co/KkLpcCIWTA

Mimi⭐🏹 @angelsbondd Khloe Kardashian is a lost cause. There's no saving her. I've never seen a more foolish person. Tueh Khloe Kardashian is a lost cause. There's no saving her. I've never seen a more foolish person. Tueh

Some people shared hilarious GIFs as they wondered how the conversation in the Kardashian-Jenner family must have gone after Khloe made the announcement.

Real Bravoholic @RealBravoholic Khloe Kardashian after learning Tristan’s cheated on her over a dozen times and fathered a kid with someone else Khloe Kardashian after learning Tristan’s cheated on her over a dozen times and fathered a kid with someone else https://t.co/O43guofF7O

َ @taysplay when you’re having a no self respect off and you’re opponent is khloe kardashian when you’re having a no self respect off and you’re opponent is khloe kardashian https://t.co/83cZthvAYX

Dallas Ryan @thedallasryan1 Khloe Kardashian when she told her family that she’s having another baby with Tristan Thompson. Khloe Kardashian when she told her family that she’s having another baby with Tristan Thompson. https://t.co/Oczv3YjkuI

Others questioned Tristan as they asked why he would decide to have children with a woman he is constantly cheating on. One user wondered if the player was "unwell."

👟 @dirtywhiteups Khloe Kardashian: “can you please stop cheating on me and just love me and our daughter?”



Tristan Thompson:



Khloe Kardashian: “can you please stop cheating on me and just love me and our daughter?”Tristan Thompson: https://t.co/3KhiaVhSNu

maybe: claire @claire__forever khloe kardashian’s surrogate would have had to been pregnant before Trashcan Thompson’s son was born if it’s due soon oh that man is so— khloe kardashian’s surrogate would have had to been pregnant before Trashcan Thompson’s son was born if it’s due soon oh that man is so— https://t.co/tUkVDtz3Z3

Jessica💜 @Cali_Girl090 So Tristan Thompson agrees to have another baby with Khloe Kardashian via surrogate knowing damn well another woman is carrying his baby, born in December, who he hasn’t even met yet. Do I have this correct? This is some next level clownery. So Tristan Thompson agrees to have another baby with Khloe Kardashian via surrogate knowing damn well another woman is carrying his baby, born in December, who he hasn’t even met yet. Do I have this correct? This is some next level clownery.

pot on a yacht 🌬 @potonayacht So let me get this straight. Khloe Kardashian got with Tristan when he was with another woman who was pregnant with his child. He then cheats on Khloe multiply times, goes through the surrogacy process with her, all the while with another baby on the way? He is unwell y’all So let me get this straight. Khloe Kardashian got with Tristan when he was with another woman who was pregnant with his child. He then cheats on Khloe multiply times, goes through the surrogacy process with her, all the while with another baby on the way? He is unwell y’all

😭😭😭😭 @erika1_2 Khloe Kardashian said Jordyn Woods ruined her family like Tristan don’t embarrass her every 3 months Khloe Kardashian said Jordyn Woods ruined her family like Tristan don’t embarrass her every 3 months

Many others decided to depict their reactions to the news through funny memes.

audrey @cactusaudrey all of us seeing the news that khloe kardashian is having another baby with tristan thompson all of us seeing the news that khloe kardashian is having another baby with tristan thompson https://t.co/S0qCsa2n2Q

🦋 @eraofaqueen Literally my reaction to Khloe Kardashian for having another baby with Tristan through surrogacy!!!! Literally my reaction to Khloe Kardashian for having another baby with Tristan through surrogacy!!!! https://t.co/VxVHQ9Kq4Q

Savannah @Savannah_rgm Khloe Kardashian trending.

Everyone when they read why Khloe Kardashian trending. Everyone when they read why https://t.co/YLTHuhk0zb

🔝 @D1aphanousBTS When you found out why Khloe Kardashian is trending: When you found out why Khloe Kardashian is trending: https://t.co/9bQACJm8vZ

At the same time, some users were also trying to "figure out the timeline" of when Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson decided to have another baby.

kathleen @kathleen_hanley me trying to figure out the timeline of when khloe kardashian and tristan thompson decided to have another baby via surrogate, when he got another woman pregnant, and when khloe found out about it even though it has no effect on my life whatsoever me trying to figure out the timeline of when khloe kardashian and tristan thompson decided to have another baby via surrogate, when he got another woman pregnant, and when khloe found out about it even though it has no effect on my life whatsoever https://t.co/YXAKqXm9ZL

𝒱𝑒𝑔𝒶𝓈 𝒾𝓈 𝒻𝑜𝓇 𝓁𝑜𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓈 @Mrs_Walker1025 Me running to Twitter when I heard Khloe Kardashian is having another baby with Tristan Thompson Me running to Twitter when I heard Khloe Kardashian is having another baby with Tristan Thompson https://t.co/1WzICdvvR0

The pregnancy was already in-term when news of Tristan cheating on Khloe Kardashian broke on the internet

Media tabloid TMZ broke the news, claiming the couple probably already had the baby or is due within a few days.

Additionally, it was also revealed that the procedures for surrogacy were already complete before December when news of Tristan's infidelity came to light.

A source with knowledge told some media outlets and said:

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

The source also added that the duo are not back together and "have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters."

They clarified by saying:

"The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

Tristan currently has three children, excluding his baby number two with Khloe. His oldest child, Prince Thompson, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig was born in 2016. His second child is True Thompson with Khloe Kardashian. She is the same age as Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi.

His third child is with Maralee Nichols, who claimed that Triston impregnated her during their hook-up in March 2021. A paternity test was done to prove the claims were true, leading Tristan to publicly apologize for ‘humiliating’ Khloe. Nichols gave birth to a son, Theo, in December 2021.

Khloe Kardashian has longed for a second child

Khloe has been wanting to expand her family for a few years now. The star was heard saying on her family show Keeping Up With The Kardashians:

"I might get some embryos and get a sibling, I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you, but we'll figure that out later."

Shortly after Khloe Kardashian and Thompson got back together in 2021, a source close to them told the media that the couple were "on the same page and both want another baby."

The source also added:

"Khloe knows the value of siblings and growing up in a house full of kids and she wants that for True. It's something they have been working on for a while."

The reality star shared in an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the pandemic delayed her family plans. She revealed that she wanted True to have a sibling closer to her age, but it was delayed due to COVID-19.

She said she had grown up with a big family and multiple siblings, and wanted her child to have the same experience.

