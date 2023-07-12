The Kardashians season 3 episode 8 release date, air time and plot 

There has been a lot of buzz about The Kardashians season 3 lately, especially regarding the Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian feud that was resolved in episode 7, Deeper Than Dolce. A brand new episode of The Kardashians season 3 will be released on July 13, 2023, at 12 am ET on Hulu.

There has been so much drama, feud, love, and even more controversy throughout the seven episodes that have been released. The Kardashians is trending on social media right now. In an effort to give fans an idea of what the upcoming eighth episode of The Kardashians will look like, the show recently shared some clips.

The clip shared shows Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim working on a Christmas album together. Kourtney is seen saying:

“We have all been talking about doing a Christmas album. I think its because we are all obsessed with Christmas.”

Another clip showed Khloe Kardashian planning her niece Dream's birthday party with her brother Rob Kardashian. Rob shares daughter Dream with his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna. A scene from the upcoming episode showed Scott Disick telling Khloe how she takes care of people despite all that she is going through. In response, Khloe shared:

“I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not.”

In episode 8 of The Kardashians season 3, Kim has a big announcement

In this week's episode, Khloe Kardashian will also learn that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children, True and Tatum, has bought a new house in Hidden Hills. Khloe's home is just walking distance from Tristan's old Hidden Hills house, which he bought back in December 2022.

The clip for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians season 3 also shows Kim sharing some very important news with members of her family. According to her:

“On another note, I have some very important news.”

As Khloe got nervous about the news, Kylie asked if she was pregnant. Kim responded:

“I gotta stand up for this one. I'm so excited.”

Although the clips did not reveal what Kim wanted to share with her family members, in this week's episode, Kim will disclose the big secret. As in the previous episode, Kourtney celebrated her mother's birthday by throwing her a party. Also, Kim and Kourtney discussed their feud regarding Kim's Dolce & Gabbana campaign.

Kourtney accused Kim of copying her wedding, as she said in a conversation with Kendal:

“It’s not like I did their campaign and she did their campaign right after. It’s my actual wedding. That wasn’t a business deal for me. I did it because it felt really personal. It’s just legit copying my wedding.”

Kourtney added:

“While we were at our wedding, I guess Kim was having these conversations with Dolce that I didn’t know about, and she had called me and said she was doing a Skims collab with Dolce & Gabbana.”

While the pair resolved their differences at the end of the episode, the upcoming episode of The Kardashians season 3 will reveal whether this feud is still ongoing or whether they have moved on. Fans can catch the latest episode of the show at 12 am ET on July 13, 2023, on Hulu. Furthermore, the latest episode will be available on Disney Plus.

