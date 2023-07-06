"Need new storyline": The Kardashians fans bored with Kim v Kourtney in season 3 episode 7

The Kardashians season 3 returned with another episode this week, which aired on Thursday, July 6, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The segment saw Kim and Kourtney finally address Kim’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabanna head-on, as opposed to repeatedly talking to other family members about it.

Throughout this season, fans saw the sisters at odds because Kourtney was upset with Kim for collaborating with Dolce & Gabanna, the designers, and friends, who came up with outfits for her wedding and even hosted the grand event at Dolce Vida in Italy.

Kim on the other hand, did not see why her sister was so upset with her because she went out of her way to not include any of Kourtney’s wedding dresses and attires in her Milan show with Dolce, which Kourtney did not attend.

With the sisters finally addressing their issues in The Kardashians season 3 episode 7, fans hope that it’s the last they’ll hear of the matter as they state that the show needs a new storyline because Kim and Kourtney going up against each other is “getting old.”

The Kardashians season 3 fans want the D&G feud between Kim and Kourtney to end

The July 6 episode of The Kardashians season 3 saw Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker finally sit down and address one of the biggest elephants in the room—Kim’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabanna that took place soon after Kourtney’s wedding.

The feud between the two was one of the selling points of the season and was massively publicized both during the season and ahead of it.

Koutney’s feelings towards Kim and the family were included in the trailer to heighten fans' anticipation and interest them to tune in regularly, which viewers did religiously. However, it’s been seven episodes now, and the feud is still one of the major storylines of the season. While some fans are still quite into it, others took to social media to express their boredom with the storyline and asked The Kardashians to move on.

Lindo @lee_Jikijela Kim and Kourtney’s fight doesn’t even make sense , they prolonged it for a storyline, I’m bored. Also Kourt has been threatening to quit ,maybe she should just do it like Rob #TheKardashians Kim and Kourtney’s fight doesn’t even make sense , they prolonged it for a storyline, I’m bored. Also Kourt has been threatening to quit ,maybe she should just do it like Rob #TheKardashians

🦋 @_Naydean Yeahh Kourtney beef with Kim is very irrelevant and giving bored at home #TheKardashians Yeahh Kourtney beef with Kim is very irrelevant and giving bored at home #TheKardashians

OmeRodo🌶️🌶️ @Or_meh_me

#TheKardashians They have over stretched this Kourtney and Kim’s fight to promote the season smh They have over stretched this Kourtney and Kim’s fight to promote the season smh #TheKardashians

Ebony @thestoryofeb I cannot believe it took 7 damn episodes for Kourtney and Kim to talk about the Dolce drama like damn #TheKardashians I cannot believe it took 7 damn episodes for Kourtney and Kim to talk about the Dolce drama like damn #TheKardashians

Kim and Kourtney talk it out

In the latest episode of The Kardashians season 3, Kim and Kourtney sat down to address their issues. Kim explained the timeline of the collaboration and told her sister that she made it a point to keep her wedding attire out of the collection because she wanted to respect her wedding.

Kourtney, on the other hand, did not believe her sister and stated in a confessional that the latter did not ask for her permission. Things eventually got heated between the two, although they kept their hands to themselves. Kim asked Kourtney why she didn’t have a problem with Kylie Jenner’s campaign with D&G but Kourtney did not budge.

Kourtney told The Kardashians star that she used “La Dolce Vida” to make money. In a confessional, Kim noted that she got married in Italy first and stated that she hired Andrea Bocelli to perform at the wedding as well.

"You stole my f*cking wedding country and my wedding performer. But I’m copying her ‘Dolce Vida’ lifestyle? Ok."

Meanwhile, Kourtney told Kim that she stole her lifestyle which was when Kim went all out. She told her sister that everyone thought that the wedding was sponsored and that she wore some of Kourtney’s wedding dresses years before the wedding.

SHEA FROM THE BAY @SheaFromTheBay #TheKardashians Kim and Kourtney fight is quite literally the richest fight we’ve ever witnessed on TV like.. Kim and Kourtney fight is quite literally the richest fight we’ve ever witnessed on TV like..😭😭😭 #TheKardashians https://t.co/0ivp0aDsDv

The Kardashians season 3 will return next Thursday with a brand new episode on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes