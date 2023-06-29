"There’s no sense of loyalty": Kourtney Kardashian dishes on speaking with Kim Kardashian amid feud on The Kardashians season 3

Popular reality series The Kardashians season 3 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. It documented the members of the Kardashian family navigating personal issues and professional commitments, while also dealing with many strained dynamics, including the sister feud between Kourtney and Kim, throughout the course of the episode, generating drama.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney opened up more about her feud with sister Kim after she felt the latter "stole her thunder" by collaborating with Dolce & Gabbana months after she wore their dresses for her wedding to Travis Barker. Tonight, Kourtney threw more shade toward her sister while talking about the feud, and said:

“I go to big extents to have my own thing. But there’s no sense of loyalty. It is almost like a greediness."

The Hulu reality series was renewed for the third season owing to the immense success and popularity of the first two installments. The Kardashian family has been giving a closer look into their personal lives throughout the series and have had viewers hooked from the season premiere this year.

Kourtney dishes on having a conversation with Kim on The Kardashians

Season 3 of The Kardashians has been documenting a lot of tension between Kim and Kourtney since the beginning of the installment. After the latter addressed her concerns over Kim stealing her thunder by collaborating with Dolce & Gabbana, the sisters have been dealing with complications one after another.

Tonight's episode saw Kourtney raising grievances about addressing the issue head-on with Kim and having a conversation. She noted that her sister never felt bad about the collaboration primarily because of the duo's competitive nature being only 18 months apart.

The Kardashians star previously noted that she'd let go of the competition but wasn't sure if Kim had done the same. In a conversation with fellow sister Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney felt that the clothes Kim wore for the fashion show in Milan resembled the clothes from her wedding.

Kim had previously argued that she intentionally left out items for the show that resembled any of Kourtney's Dolce & Gabbana wedding looks. The latter, however, expressed that she'd been putting off having a conversation with the SKIMS founder.

Explaining the reason behind the same, Kourtney said:

"It is who she is to her core. She’s so intolerable to even have a conversation with. She’s on her phone the whole time, she can hardly look up and is really hard to engage. It makes me want to run the other way. I just thought, "What else could you take from me? Could I have anything that is mine?""

The Kardashians cast member further talked about how she didn't feel supported in her wedding, and that it was more than just the brand. Kourtney said:

"This is definitely not about a brand. It was about my wedding — I didn’t feel truly supported. It is like a free for all and there are no boundaries. It felt like there’s no decency to ask me how I felt about her doing this so closely to my wedding."

In the latter part of the episode, the family gathered for Kim's birthday dinner, momager Kris Jenner declared her daughter the "leader of the family." Kourtney, for her part, responded to the same and said in a confessional:

"If she wants to be [the leader then good for her]. It is not a cult that I am following."

Season 3 of The Kardashians has seen several dramatic moments and it looks like the feud is only getting worse. The coming weeks will potentially see the sisters address it more, leading to more chaos and tension. Viewers will have to wait and see if the ladies can move past this issue.

Don't forget to tune in to next week's episode on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu.

