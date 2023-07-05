The Kardashians season 3 episode 7 release date, air time, and plot

There will be a brand new episode of the new season of The Kardashians released on July 6, 2023, at 12 am ET on Hulu. As of now, six episodes have been released from the third season of the show. The Kardashians is filled with drama, confessions, and heartbreaks, especially when it comes to Kourtney and Kim's current situation.

In order to give fans a hint about what they can expect from the upcoming episode, the show, The Kardashians released some clips on social media. As shown in one of the clips, Kourtney threw a birthday dinner for her mother, Kris where everyone dressed up like her. According to Kourtney:

"I'm throwing my mom her birthday dinner everyone is dressing up like her."

Additionally, Kim tears in front of Khloe and mentions that she is not okay with what is happening. In spite of the fact that she did not take any names, she mentioned the following:

"It's so different than the person that I married. That's who I loved and that's who I remember I'll do anything to get that person back.”

Kim and Kanye started dating in 2011 and got married a few years later in 2014. Following six years of marriage, the couple decided to separate in February 2021 and officially divorced in November 2022. In the upcoming episode, it appears that Kim and Kourtney will finally talk face-to-face after their feud regarding Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana collaboration.

The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian accused Kim Kardashian of copying her wedding with Dolce & Gabbana

In the previous episodes of the show's season 3, Kourtney shared how Kim copied her wedding style for her collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. In a conversation with Kendal, Kourtney explained how she did not work with the fashion brand on business during her wedding preparations. According to Kourtney:

“It’s not like I did their campaign and she did their campaign right after. It’s my actual wedding. That wasn’t a business deal for me. I did it because it felt really personal. It’s just legit copying my wedding.”

Furthermore, Kourtney Kardashian mentioned how when preparing for the wedding, she pulled out the 90's look from the fashion brand and claimed Kim did the same with her collaboration. As Kourtney continued, she also mentioned:

“While we were at our wedding, I guess Kim was having these conversations with Dolce that I didn’t know about, and she had called me and said she was doing a Skims collab with Dolce & Gabbana.”

With each passing episode, the situation between the sisters becomes more and more intense, and in this upcoming seventh episode, they will express their feelings and discuss their odds. However, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to resolve their feud or if it will persist throughout this season.

Furthermore, The Kardashians sisters will also share some insights into their love lives and how it feels to be a reality star. The episode 7 of The Kardashians season 3 synopsis mentions:

“Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie tell their stories of love and life in the spotlight, from the pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the joys of playtime and school drop-offs.”

In the upcoming episodes of The Kardashians season 3, viewers will get all the answers to their questions. Hulu will release episode 7 of The Kardashians season 3 on July 6, 2023, at 12 am ET. Disney Plus subscribers can also watch the latest episode of the show.

