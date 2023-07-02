“Hate the game”: RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel sides with Kim amidst her and Kourtney Kardashian’s feud

As seen on Hulu’s The Kardashians, the sisters have been fighting over Kim’s partnership with fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney has accused Kim of using her Dolce-themed wedding as a business opportunity and of stealing her wedding looks in her fashion show.

Former RHONY cast member Bethenny Frankel announced in a Tik-Tok video this Friday, June 30, that she is on team Kim amidst their ongoing fight. She made it clear that Kim was the one who had “ laid the groundwork for all of the” sisters, implying that Kourtney would not even have been Dolce sponsored at her wedding if not for Kim.

"They are gonna want Kim. She is the most famous Kardashian. Private planes don’t grow on trees. Kris is gonna grab all those nickels and get all those deals. Don’t hate the player, hate the game," Frankel added.

Bethenny taunted Kourtney for not paying for her wedding and instead working with a brand for her big day.

"With branding and with sponsorships come obligations. Nobody gets out without paying the bill," she mentioned.

Bethenny Frankel also praised Kim Kardashian for making the “gold” and hence, the “rules” for each business partnership.

Bethenny Frankel had previously slammed Kim Kardashian for her skin-care

Bethenny Frankel has often accused Kim Kardashian of being “superficial” and for promoting unrealistic beauty standards. She had said in the past that Kim's skin-care line just “popped for like a moment because it was a big announcement” but it was not at all sustaining:

"You have to be able to sustain in this industry."

In a social media video, she also gave Kim the “the most impractical packaging award” for one of her products, an eye cream and an exfoliator. In September 2022, Frankel called out the Kardashian family for their “destructive” and “irresponsible” Photoshopped pictures, explaining:

"It’s not inspirational; it’s not aspirational. It creates eating disorders, insecurity, and depression. It’s a serious thing."

Bethenny Frankel has also called Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic brand a “scam” recently for its products and high prices.

Kourtney feels that her sister stole her wedding looks

On the June 29 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney said that Kim was “intolerable” and slammed her for not even engaging with her while having a conversation about the serious issue. She added:

"It’s almost like a greediness. Everything moves so fast. I feel like…we have it all. We have more than we could want or need. But if I look at the photos from the fashion show, half the time I’m like Is this my wedding?"

Kim has made it clear several times that she wasn’t trying to “copy” her sister’s wedding looks and had also invited Kourtney to her fashion show. She was angry that Kourtney felt that she needed her permission for the collaboration, even though she was being very mindful, explaining:

“I wanted to do something from the Madonna collection, but she wore something from that to her wedding, so I didn’t do any of that."

Kourtney also felt that Kim did the partnership so close to her wedding while the latter could not understand why her “hater” sister was not happy about the big business opportunity.

The next episode of The Kardashians will drop on Hulu this Thursday, July 6, at 3 am ET.

