"Truly iconic": The Kardashians fans react as Kim brings her glam squad for her driver license photo

Popular reality series The Kardashians season 3 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. It documented the Kardashian family navigating their personal lives and professional commitments while dealing with impending issues and differences among them. Viewers witnessed a fair share of tense and fun moments throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian wanted to take her driver's license photo. She had the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) shut down and had her entire makeup and glam team help her get the best photo for her license. After a few tries, the reality mogul got her perfect picture.

Fans, however, hilariously responded to Kim getting her whole glam team for the photo and shutting the DMV down. One tweeted:

superficial dolls @superficialxoxo just kim kardashian shutting down the dmv and bringing her makeup squad for her driver license photo…. truly iconic #TheKardashians just kim kardashian shutting down the dmv and bringing her makeup squad for her driver license photo…. truly iconic #TheKardashians https://t.co/9ZozuV2f2H

The hit Hulu reality series was renewed for a third season owing to the immense success and popularity of the first two installments. The Kardashian family has been sharing glimpses of intimate moments from their personal lives in front of the fans and has continued to do so for over two decades.

Fans react after Kim brings her glam team for her driving license picture on The Kardashians

Season 3 of The Kardashians has seen a lot of fun moments throughout the installment. One of them documented in this week's episode was when Kim's glam team accompanied her to get her driver's license photo clicked. The team had to shut down the DMV for the star to get her photo.

The SKIMS founder stood before the camera as her team styled her hair to make it perfect. Kim couldn't control her laughter as she posed for the picture. The first click wasn't to their satisfaction as the picture was too zoomed in, so they went ahead for a second. The stylist kept managing her hair and had lights before she posed this time around and got the perfect click.

As The Kardashians star exited the DMV, she said:

"We trusted our instincts, first is the worst, second is the best...That's why I'm the second child."

Fans took to social media to hilariously respond to Kim bringing her glam squad for her license photo. Check out what they have to say.

hood princess. @thetyrinshow kim bringing glam to the DMV for her driver’s license renewal photo is how extra i want to be for the rest of my life #TheKardashians kim bringing glam to the DMV for her driver’s license renewal photo is how extra i want to be for the rest of my life #TheKardashians

Jake @dajakecalderon #TheKardashians This was Kim at the DMV taking her license photo This was Kim at the DMV taking her license photo 😂 #TheKardashians https://t.co/PoZXrlkGfD

superficial dolls @superficialxoxo kim kardashian’s driver license photo looks sooo good she needs to release it asap! shutting down the dmv was definitely worth it #TheKardashians kim kardashian’s driver license photo looks sooo good she needs to release it asap! shutting down the dmv was definitely worth it #TheKardashians https://t.co/dEEOvZvRae

Barbie Scissor Kicks @reality_tea_vee



#Kardashians #TheKardashians the glam at the DMV for a license pictures makes me equally as nauseated as it does jealous the glam at the DMV for a license pictures makes me equally as nauseated as it does jealous 😂#Kardashians #TheKardashians https://t.co/8uvjhjwGcW

Travon Moody @TravonMoody #TheKardashians Kim really taking her whole team to the DMV after hours to take her driver’s license photo is crazy Kim really taking her whole team to the DMV after hours to take her driver’s license photo is crazy 😂 #TheKardashians

Some loved the reality star's popularity for being able to shut down the DMV for her license photo.

Jeremy Danté @jeremydante Kim Kardashian keeping the DMV open, after hours, to do her driver's license photo? MAJOR. #TheKardashians Kim Kardashian keeping the DMV open, after hours, to do her driver's license photo? MAJOR. #TheKardashians

Waist Beads🌙Beauty🤍Wellness @waistedbyvonnie #TheKardashians I aspire to be like Kimberly at the DMV I aspire to be like Kimberly at the DMV 😆 #TheKardashians

Kardashian Dish @KardashiansOnFS



Kim: Brings glam team to DMV to get photo taken.



Kim for the win. #TheKardashians Me: Gets photo taken at DMV sans no makeup and hair is in dissarray.Kim: Brings glam team to DMV to get photo taken.Kim for the win. @KimKardashian Me: Gets photo taken at DMV sans no makeup and hair is in dissarray.Kim: Brings glam team to DMV to get photo taken.Kim for the win. @KimKardashian #TheKardashians https://t.co/U8e5lWfD4g

Helios @Drunkhelios #TheKardashians Kim at the dmv with her beauty team and extra lighting is iconic Kim at the dmv with her beauty team and extra lighting is iconic😂😂😂😂 #TheKardashians

💖Katie Craven💖 @K8Craven Kim taking an entire glam team to the DMV to get her license photo taken and having multiple takes was actually hilarious #TheKardashians Kim taking an entire glam team to the DMV to get her license photo taken and having multiple takes was actually hilarious #TheKardashians

Jen🫶🏽❤️ @Jennysaysb Kim really brought a whole glam team to get her picture taken at the dmv lmaooo she’s so unserious #TheKardashians Kim really brought a whole glam team to get her picture taken at the dmv lmaooo she’s so unserious #TheKardashians https://t.co/7z2jKuP7fd

Kim and Kourtney's feud is brewing on The Kardashians season 3

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, tensions between Kourtney and Kim only kept brewing deeper. The former felt her sister stole her thunder by collaborating with Dolce & Gabbana just months after her wedding, where she used the same designer. She further expressed that her sister copied the wedding.

Kim, for her part, was disappointed with her sister's antics. The star expressed in a previous episode that she didn't need permission for the collaboration as it was a huge opportunity. She also made it clear that it was a conscious effort on her part not to include anything that Kourtney wore for her wedding.

The latest episode of The Kardashians saw Kourtney addressing her concerns about talking out the issue with Kim. She felt that the latter was intolerable to talk to and that the SKIMS founder never asked how Kourtney felt about the collaboration and just went ahead with it, disregarding her sister's feelings.

Season 3 of The Kardashians has seen a lot of drama over the past few weeks. As the installment progresses, the family will be seen dealing with even more complicated dynamics, arousing significant tension. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out in the coming weeks.

Don't forget to tune in to next week's episode on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes