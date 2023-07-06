“I’m conflicted”: Kim Kardashian breaks down over Kanye West in The Kardashians season 3 episode 7

In the latest episode 7 of the popular reality TV series, The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian found herself in emotional turmoil as she grappled with her ex-husband Kanye West's controversial anti-semitic comments in the past few months.

"I'm conflicted because I don't ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids. It's really f**ing hard. I don't wish that upon anybody. I'm so angry, but I'm also so sad," she explained.

In the past few months, Kanye West, now formally known as Ye, has taken to social media and various other public endeavors to speak against the Jewish community. After several backlashes, the famous rapper doesn't seem to stop with his controversial statements.

It's important to note that the filming of the episode was done in the fall.

"The whole situation is sad": Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's controversial comments

In the Thursday episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV star Kim Kardashian finally broke down over Kanye West's antisemitic comments.

At the beginning of October 2022, Kanye West made a string of deeply troubling statements, including sharing antisemitic comments and conspiracy theories, criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement, severing business ties, and facing restrictions on various social media platforms.

On the latest episode of Hulu's show, Kim opened up about her feelings regarding her estranged husband's controversial comments.

During a conversation with her younger sister Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian broke down, talking about how she feels guilty about maybe being a catalyst behind Kanye's actions.

"I feel so bad for him. I don’t even think he feels bad for himself because I don’t even think he knows how. Then I feel guilty that I posted something in support of the Jewish community, then people dropped him today. Then I'm like, 'Is that my fault that I posted that? Did that push them? Should I just have kept quiet?' But I'm vocal about everything else and I never know what to do," she shared.

The Skims founder finds the situation to be completely confusing as she stated that the person she had married isn't the same anymore.

"It's really confusing for me. It's so different than the person that I married because that’s who I loved, and that’s who I remember ... I’ll do anything to get that person back. The whole situation is sad and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it."

The former couple, who recently got divorced in November 2022 after being married for nearly six years, had gone through a tumultuous time in the past few years.

Kanye's erratic behavior, including troubling tweets, allegations against Kim's mother, and divulging intimate details about their family and marriage on social media, strained their bond. The former couple share four kids, North (10), Saint (7), Chicago (5), and Psalm (4).

The episode also highlighted Kim's genuine concern for her kids.

"Your instinct wants to be like, 'Wow, I can never talk to this person again,' but then you think of your babies. And so I'm having a hard time figuring it out," she said.

In The Kardashians season 3 episode 7, fans got to witness a deeply vulnerable and conflicted side of Kim Kardashian as she grappled with Kanye West's controversial actions.

