Rapper Kanye West has once again created a stir amongst MMA fans with his latest pictures. The musician was recently spotted with his new wife Bianca leaving West Hollywood hotspot Cecconi's.

However it was Ye's attire which caught the attention of MMA fans. West was seen wearing shin pads which resemble the ones used in Muay Thai and socks without shoes. He also sported a black sweater/jacket on top which bore a striking similarity to sauna suits, used for weight cutting in MMA.

UFC fans and even some fighters had a field day cracking jokes about Kanye West's attire. UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad posted a morphed picture of himself with Ye and Bianca.

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson wrote:

"Why Kanye walking around town with Muay Thai shin guards on 😂😂😂"

Check out more comments below:

"He’s transitioning into MMA I’m so excited for McGregor vs West💀"

"Damn he's even wearing a trash bag to cut weight. He's extra committed."

"power rangers villain lol"

"Got coffee at 9 but meeting Darth Vader at 11"

"He not learned how to check kicks so when Kim comes flying at him he’s good"

"He may need to enter combat at any time with Illuminati ninjas. I get that. Why no shoes or super-boots though? A distinct disadvantage in a fight. What if they use techno-caltrops or something?"

Kanye West MMA: Which UFC fighter has called out Ye?

Kanye West has often rubbed people the wrong way by voicing his strong opinions on controversial subjects. The musician drew the wrath of one UFC fighter with a viral interview on The Alex Jones Show last year.

Ye lauded Hitler's Nazi party and his leadership skills, while criticizing Jewish media for trying to undermine his contributions to society. The rapper said:

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone. Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography."

Israeli UFC fighter Natan Levy called out Kanye West after defeating Genaro Valdez at UFC Orlando last December. Levy said:

"I think life is too short to hate. So for all these hateful people, Sucks for you. I pity you. And other than that, Kanye West, if you got a problem with me or my people, come see me bro."

