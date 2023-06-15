“Its not that deep”: Fans slam Kourtney for feuding with Kim in The Kardashians season 3 episode 4

The Kardashians season 3 returned to screens with another episode this week. In the latest episode, fans saw Kourtney and Kim fighting over a Dolce & Gabanna deal, snippets of which had been teased for a while. Now, fans finally saw something come out of it as Kourtney was seen discussing the issue with Kendall.
In Thursday’s episode of the Hulu show, while in conversation with Kendall, Kourtney accused Kim of copying her Italian wedding. She stated that while Kim has various business opportunities in general, her collaborating with the designer duo makes her feel like she is copying her wedding.
Following this, fans took to social media to slam Kourtney for her behavior towards Kim and said that “it’s not that deep.” They stated that she needs to get over it since it’s not about her and that Kim’s looks was nothing like her wedding getup.
Fans slam Kourtney for feuding with Kim in The Kardashians season 3’s recent episode
The Kardashians aired this week’s episode of season 3 on June 15, 2023, which saw competitive sisters Kim and Kourtney at odds once again. Over their time on television, dating back to the good old KUWTK days, the two have given fans with iconic fight moments, both verbally and physically.
While the recent episode didn't see any physical violence between the two, it saw them at odds as Kourtney decided not to attend Kim's fashion show in Milan. However, Kim was not one to back down. Expectedly, she couldn't help but taunt her sister in a subtle way after the show during a celebratory dinner, where she toasted to Kourtney and called her "the diva."
After the airing of the episode, fans took to social media to comment about the feud and stated that Kourtney needed to let it go. They added that it was selfish of her to make Kim’s collaboration about herself, stressing on the fact that they don’t understand why she was so upset.
In May 2023, Kourtney and Travis Barker tied the knot in Italy as The Kardashians star was seen in multiple outfit changes, all from Dolce & Gabanna, which she hand-picked from the designers' 90s archive. The duo hosted the event and the wedding took place at Villa Olivetta, where Kim was also placed during her Milan show with the fashion house.
Kourtney claimed during the recent episode that Kim only told her about the collaboration after it was finalised and never discussed it with her or asked her how it made her feel. During the episode, Khloe and Kris joined Kim in Milan for the show where Khloe revealed to Kim that Kourtney was upset about the collaboration. During that conversation, the sister further revealed that she was mad at everyone including their mother and Kim failed to see the rationale behind the anger.
Kim told the cameras that it was the first time she heard of her sister being upset about the same. She added that she couldn't have been more mindful of the collection since she wanted to be respectful of her sister. In addition, The Kardashians season 3 reality star said that she went out of her way to the brand to push the collection back a year to "lessen the blow" and that she had to think of what was best for her.
The Kardashians season 3 will return with a brand new episode next week on Thursday, June 22, 2023.