“Its not that deep”: Fans slam Kourtney for feuding with Kim in The Kardashians season 3 episode 4

The Kardashians season 3 returned to screens with another episode this week. In the latest episode, fans saw Kourtney and Kim fighting over a Dolce & Gabanna deal, snippets of which had been teased for a while. Now, fans finally saw something come out of it as Kourtney was seen discussing the issue with Kendall.

In Thursday’s episode of the Hulu show, while in conversation with Kendall, Kourtney accused Kim of copying her Italian wedding. She stated that while Kim has various business opportunities in general, her collaborating with the designer duo makes her feel like she is copying her wedding.

Following this, fans took to social media to slam Kourtney for her behavior towards Kim and said that “it’s not that deep.” They stated that she needs to get over it since it’s not about her and that Kim’s looks was nothing like her wedding getup.

𝓌𝒾𝓃𝒾 ★ @winitommo it’s not that deep kourt get over it it’s not even about you and your wedding the looks didn’t even look like your wedding looks #TheKardashians it’s not that deep kourt get over it it’s not even about you and your wedding the looks didn’t even look like your wedding looks #TheKardashians

Fans slam Kourtney for feuding with Kim in The Kardashians season 3’s recent episode

The Kardashians aired this week’s episode of season 3 on June 15, 2023, which saw competitive sisters Kim and Kourtney at odds once again. Over their time on television, dating back to the good old KUWTK days, the two have given fans with iconic fight moments, both verbally and physically.

While the recent episode didn't see any physical violence between the two, it saw them at odds as Kourtney decided not to attend Kim's fashion show in Milan. However, Kim was not one to back down. Expectedly, she couldn't help but taunt her sister in a subtle way after the show during a celebratory dinner, where she toasted to Kourtney and called her "the diva."

Luisa @calmskendallnj Kendall e Kourtney no novo trailer do novo episódio de The Kardashians Kendall e Kourtney no novo trailer do novo episódio de The Kardashians https://t.co/Jt1ZD5eI9Z

After the airing of the episode, fans took to social media to comment about the feud and stated that Kourtney needed to let it go. They added that it was selfish of her to make Kim’s collaboration about herself, stressing on the fact that they don’t understand why she was so upset.

biscuits or bullets!! @d0nnyboii so kim pushed for D&G to move the show back a year but that didn’t happen and explicitly asked them not to pull any looks from the collection kourtney used so what exactly is kourtney’s issue?? it’s giving entitlement #TheKardashians so kim pushed for D&G to move the show back a year but that didn’t happen and explicitly asked them not to pull any looks from the collection kourtney used so what exactly is kourtney’s issue?? it’s giving entitlement #TheKardashians

Lee @Lee35418139 It’s not Kim’s fault Dolce wanted her and not Kourt. Kourtney just mad because she’s been preaching about her close relationship with them, and how she summers every year at their house, and how much they love her. #TheKardashians It’s not Kim’s fault Dolce wanted her and not Kourt. Kourtney just mad because she’s been preaching about her close relationship with them, and how she summers every year at their house, and how much they love her. #TheKardashians

Jeremy Danté @jeremydante

Her wedding wasn’t cute or pretty, at all.

Kim Kardashian is the star of the family.

Case closed.



#TheKardashians Kourtney is such a brat.Her wedding wasn’t cute or pretty, at all.Kim Kardashian is the star of the family.Case closed. Kourtney is such a brat. Her wedding wasn’t cute or pretty, at all.Kim Kardashian is the star of the family.Case closed. #TheKardashians

𝓐𝓻𝓽 @ArturosHaus #TheKardashians #sorrynotsorry Kourtney is always such a dark Kourtney is always such a dark ☁️ #TheKardashians #sorrynotsorry

Tanya Thunderthighs @TanyaThunThighs Kourtney the world dont stop because you got married, you actually expect kim to not do a deal with the same brand that did ur wedding a year after your wedding???? #TheKardashians Kourtney the world dont stop because you got married, you actually expect kim to not do a deal with the same brand that did ur wedding a year after your wedding???? #TheKardashians

Harmeet @HarmeetK107 Kourt had her dolce moment. They wanted to work with Kim it's selfish of Kourt to make it about her. I think Kourt is misdirecting her feelings about Kim "spiraling" at her wedding or not being happy for her. #TheKardashians Kourt had her dolce moment. They wanted to work with Kim it's selfish of Kourt to make it about her. I think Kourt is misdirecting her feelings about Kim "spiraling" at her wedding or not being happy for her. #TheKardashians

In May 2023, Kourtney and Travis Barker tied the knot in Italy as The Kardashians star was seen in multiple outfit changes, all from Dolce & Gabanna, which she hand-picked from the designers' 90s archive. The duo hosted the event and the wedding took place at Villa Olivetta, where Kim was also placed during her Milan show with the fashion house.

Kourtney claimed during the recent episode that Kim only told her about the collaboration after it was finalised and never discussed it with her or asked her how it made her feel. During the episode, Khloe and Kris joined Kim in Milan for the show where Khloe revealed to Kim that Kourtney was upset about the collaboration. During that conversation, the sister further revealed that she was mad at everyone including their mother and Kim failed to see the rationale behind the anger.

Kim told the cameras that it was the first time she heard of her sister being upset about the same. She added that she couldn't have been more mindful of the collection since she wanted to be respectful of her sister. In addition, The Kardashians season 3 reality star said that she went out of her way to the brand to push the collection back a year to "lessen the blow" and that she had to think of what was best for her.

The Kardashians season 3 will return with a brand new episode next week on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes