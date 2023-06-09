"Hilarious": Fans thrilled as Kim and Scott bring back prankster energy from KUWTK on The Kardashians

The Kardashians season 3 aired another episode this week on June 8, 2023, which was filled with drama, growing conflict, and more. While fans saw Khloe further open about being unable to bond with Tatum, a major throwback stole the show.

One of the long-running highlights from the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s previous show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, was Scott Disick’s continuous pranks on Kris Jenner and several other members, and in the latest episode, Scott teamed up with Kim and North West to pull off yet another prank.

While fans previously expressed their excitement for having Scott back on the show, the trio stole the show in the recent episode when North helped transform her mother into Annika, her new art teacher, which had everyone fooled. Scott then proceeded to video call Kris, claiming that Anika was his new girlfriend.

Fans reacted to the segment, from North’s age-appropriate antics in the episode to the three getting together to pull off the ultimate prank, and were thrilled that Scott and Kim were bringing back pranks on the show.

They called Kris’s FaceTime with Annika hilarious and stated that North was able to fool everyone, including security personnel. Fans further commented on North and Kim’s bond and called the latter a good mother.

Fans react to the Scott-Kim-North prank in The Kardashians season 3 episode 3

The Kardashians season 3 aired episode 3 featured the Kardashian-Jenner clan as they navigated their lives. While the episode had several notable moments, one scene that stole the show was Scott and Kim bringing back the iconic pranks from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

During the segment, fans saw North applying makeup on her mother in order to transform her into another person, followed by them going around the house tricking everyone. The prank ended with Scott video calling Kris Jenner because every Scott prank is incomplete unless he fools the momager.

While fans noted how funny the whole segment was, they further noted how much fun North West had during the segment and called Kim a good mother. While doing the makeup, Kim Kardashian opened up to Scott about her father’s funeral.

While the siblings were having a deep conversation, North shushed her mother to pass gas. This left The Kardashians cast member as well as the audience in splits. Fans stated that they loved the two playing around and that the trio together was hilarious.

Nojo Liz @lizpkardash I don’t think I’ve laughed this hard from the Kardashians… ever. North West, you ARE the show I don’t think I’ve laughed this hard from the Kardashians… ever. North West, you ARE the show https://t.co/hTbnqYvawr

kyles @kyliejenIove This scene with Kim, North & Scott was my favorite. These are the moments I enjoy lol #TheKardashians This scene with Kim, North & Scott was my favorite. These are the moments I enjoy lol #TheKardashians https://t.co/JF1gPbzLpI

Abi🦒 @_a1794s Ok but Scott and north are gona have so much fun together they’re gona be the new pranksters on here and I’m here for it #thekardashians Ok but Scott and north are gona have so much fun together they’re gona be the new pranksters on here and I’m here for it #thekardashians

Gianna @giaparrillo This annika bit with north, Kim, and Scott is everything the kardashians show has been missing for a long time This annika bit with north, Kim, and Scott is everything the kardashians show has been missing for a long time

Daisy @vnes17 Bringing Scott back has made the show far more enjoyable. Also I cackled at North shushing Kim during a deep convo to pass gas. Icon. #TheKardashians Bringing Scott back has made the show far more enjoyable. Also I cackled at North shushing Kim during a deep convo to pass gas. Icon. #TheKardashians

sarah cree 🤎 @SarahCree1 TIKTOK has made North seem so much older than she is it’s refreshing to see her just being a kid on the show that’s what we really want to see. #TheKardashians TIKTOK has made North seem so much older than she is it’s refreshing to see her just being a kid on the show that’s what we really want to see. #TheKardashians

rosechocglam @rosechocglam North styling Kim like her dad used to. She really is Kanye’s daughter #TheKardashians North styling Kim like her dad used to. She really is Kanye’s daughter #TheKardashians

What happened in episode 3

In the latest episode of the Hulu show, fans saw Scott and Kim sit down to discuss Kim's love life, where she opened up about "Fred," the name chosen by the reality star to keep the identity of her new beau a secret.

Kourtney and Travis were seen shooting together for Lemme, the Kardashian sister's new brand, where she opened up about the nervousness she felt about the upcoming press shows. Meanwhile, Khloe and Kris had a conversation where the momager told Khloe that she needed to give herself some credit and a break in light of her revelations about struggling to bond with Tatum.

Kendall was seen getting ready for New York Fashion Week and enjoying herself, while Kylie appeared in a conversation with Kim about her collaboration with Dolce and Gabbana.

The Kardashians season 3 will return with a brand new episode next week on Thursday, June 15, 2023, on Hulu.

