On May 10, 2023, NCT's Doyoung was named as the first Korean and Japanese brand ambassador for the luxury fashion brand, Dolce & Gabbana. To commemorate the same, a set of pictorial images were released where Doyoung was seen wearing Dolce & Gabbana clothing.

Since the idol has been selected as the brand's ambassador from Korea and Japan, much of his schedule and promotions will be concentrated within the two countries.

Fans went feral over the news while they commonly agreed on the fact that the brand perfectly fits the style and aesthetic of NCT's Doyoung.

gj @igutjung #DGxDOYOUNG The transition from DOYOUNG to DOLCE & GABBANA, I'm so proud of him The transition from DOYOUNG to DOLCE & GABBANA, I'm so proud of him😭 #DGxDOYOUNG https://t.co/doNWYkuRBm

Fans congratulate NCT's Doyoung for becoming the first Korean and Japanese brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana

As the first schedule in his new role as the latest and first Dolce & Gabbana ambassador in Korea, NCT's Doyoung will be attending the brand's upcoming event, scheduled to be held on May 31. Following the announcement, both the idol and the brand shared a few words.

Here's what the brand shared:

"Music has always been the biggest sourse of inspiration for Dolce & Gabbana and the best tool to express the brand. Doyoung, as a global K-pop icon, has shown his charisma and talent with his unique music and style."

Additionally, Doyoung also expressed a few words of excitement and gratitude about his new journey:

"I'm really happy and excited to be a member of the Dolce & Gabbana family. I think the strong connection I feel with myself and the brand will create a great bong in the future. I'm excited to see what we can create together."

In light of the news, fans have dug up instances of from the past where the idol hinted at his upcoming collaboration with the brand. One fan pointed out how NCT's Doyoung sported a suit from Dolce & Gabbana's collection for the launch of his sub-unit's mini album, Perfume.

🦢˚・₊ @peachiesfleur actually doyoung was clad in dolce&gabbana for the perfume launch day, i’m surprised no one talked about this actually doyoung was clad in dolce&gabbana for the perfume launch day, i’m surprised no one talked about this 😭 https://t.co/KdQJsIptJA

Fans are not only happy about Doyoung's global exposure, but also couldn't quite get over how good-looking the idol is in his pictorial images with the brand.

DOYOUNG DOLCE&GABBANA ✨ @jenndoie Doyoung is the living proof that ambition and hard work will always pay off if you are diligent enough Doyoung is the living proof that ambition and hard work will always pay off if you are diligent enough

doyoung’s DG BA (ᓀ‸ᓂ) @xoxodo0 The official instagram of DOLCE&GABBANA better post about doyoung HE IS LITERALLY THE FACE OF THE HASHTAG The official instagram of DOLCE&GABBANA better post about doyoung HE IS LITERALLY THE FACE OF THE HASHTAG https://t.co/yXa8ifq243

doyoung’s DG BA (ᓀ‸ᓂ) @xoxodo0 The dolce gabbana team saw this and had to make doyoung the brand ambassador ASAP! The dolce gabbana team saw this and had to make doyoung the brand ambassador ASAP! https://t.co/OG9ykE5yXK

unforgiven 숩 ♡ ✨ @doiepics DOLCE & GABBANA AND DOYOUNG JUST MAKES SENSE DOLCE & GABBANA AND DOYOUNG JUST MAKES SENSE https://t.co/IiUtm3o6qH

#DGxDOYOUNG #DOLCEGABBANAxDOYOUNG good morning to the newest dolce & gabbana brand ambassador for korea & japan 🥰 proud of you, doyoung!! good morning to the newest dolce & gabbana brand ambassador for korea & japan 🥰 proud of you, doyoung!!#DGxDOYOUNG #DOLCEGABBANAxDOYOUNG https://t.co/SJBaQGs3nH

In other news, Doyoung recently made his sub-unit debut with his fellow NCT members, Jaehyun and Jungwoo, on April 17, 2023. The group's sub-unit, NCT DOJAEJUNG, released their first mini-album, Perfume, which consisted of six songs, Dive, Kiss, Can We Go Back, Strawberry Sunday, Ordinary, and the title track, Perfume.

Given that the idol just wrapped up his promotions for his sub-unit debut, which came with exciting content, D&G's announcement sparked further excitement. Naturally, they've also been extremely proud and happy about the well-deserved and long-awaited recognition that NCT's Doyoung is finally garnering.

With the announcement of his attendance at the Dolce & Gabbana event at the month's end, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the same as they continue to shower the idol with praises and congratulatory wishes.

