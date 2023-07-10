“Somewhere crying”: Fans shade Kourtney as Kim Kardashian posts pictures from D&G show in Puglia

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s rocky relationship has been put on display in The Kardashians season 3. The apparent root cause of the recent conflict was Kim’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabanna soon after Kourtney and Travis’s wedding in Italy. Kourtney accused Kim of copying her wedding looks and trying to monetize them.

The designers recently did an Alta Moda Show in Puglia as they celebrated the native crafts of the region and one of the celebrities who made an appearance was Kim Kardashian herself. The television personality and entrepreneur took to social media to share snippets of herself and her dress.

Fans shade Kourtney on Kim's Instagram

Fans were quick to shade Kourtney on Kim’s social media accounts as they wondered if Kim asked her sister for her permission before showing up for the D&G show. This comes in reference to Kourtney claiming that Kim should have asked her permission or blessing before she went ahead with the collaborative show for which she acted as a coordinator.

“Shaking in her boots”: Fans shade Kourtney as Kim Kardashian attends Dolce & Gabanna’s show in Puglia

Kim Kardashian recently attended Dolce & Gabanna’s Alta Moda Show which paid homage to the native crafts of Puglia. She was joined by Kris Jenner, and several others but one person who was evidently missing from her carousel of pictures was Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Fans have had a front-row seat to the two’s latest conflict in season 3 of The Kardashians as Kourtney did not approve of Kim’s collaborative show with the Italian designers because she felt that her sister stole her wedding.

The season has aired seven episodes so far, during which, the feud has been one of the main storylines so far. Although, in the latest episode of the show, which aired on Thursday, July 6, at 12 am ET on Hulu, the two finally sat down to address the elephant in the room, fans continue to shade Kourtney.

They took to Kim’s Instagram post and sarcastically shaded Kourtney and asked Kim whether she got her sister’s permission before going to the show and wearing the flowy dress.

Fans shade Kourtney as Kim Kardashian posts pictures from Dolce & Gabanna's recent show

Kim and Kourtney’s Dolce feud explained

Kim Kardashian’s feud with her sister Kourtney has been the highlight of The Kardashian season 3, so much so that it was one of the main storylines that was teased in the trailer of the show ahead of the season premiere.

During the latest episodes, Kourtney consistently implied that Kim “stole” her wedding and turned it into a business deal behind her back. Kourtney and Travis got married in Italy in May 2022, and four months after the nuptials, Kim Kardashian teamed up with the designers for a collaborative line called Ciao Kim.

Since the collaboration featured designs and dresses from Dolce’s ’90s archive, it made Kourtney Kardashian Barker believe that Kim deliberately picked up designs that were featured in her wedding, that she spent hours putting together from the same archive.

Up until the July 6 episode, the two were talking to their other sisters and their friends about the issue; however, it was time they sat down and aired their grievances. During the conversation, Kourtney told Kim Kardashian that it wasn’t about the brand but about her wedding and that she didn’t feel “truly supported.”

The SKIMS founder clarified that she told D&G that she didn’t want to do it since it was too close to the wedding and they told her that they were going to do it either way but would love to have her on board.

Although things got heated, no hands were thrown, which the sisters have done in the past. After talking about their issues, Kim apologized for the misunderstanding, but the two admitted that it was probably something deeper than just D&G.

Kim Kardashian and the Kardashian-Jenner clan will return to Hulu for another episode of The Kardashians season 3 this Thursday, July 13 at 12 am ET.

