What did Kim and Kourtney Kardashian fight about? Dolce & Gabbana feud explained

On the July 6, 2023, episode of The Kardashians, sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian finally sat down to address their ongoing Dolce & Gabbana feud. Over the last few episodes, Kourtney has been repeatedly implying that Kim stole her wedding thunder and also earned profits from it by collaborating with the fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana. As per Kourtney, her wedding attire had a 90s vibe, but so did Kim’s collab with D&G.

The latter waited too long, but finally said how Kourtney’s wedding aesthetic was unoriginal. She even went on to voice her long-drawn frustration by saying:

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f*cking wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her dolce vita lifestyle.”

Kim further continued by saying that the entire world assumed Kourtney’s entire wedding collection was sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana because it was happening in Italy. In response to this, Kourtney reacted by saying:

“It wasn’t sponsored. I know that and I don’t care what anyone thinks. I didn’t make that choice for my wedding because of money.”

SHEA FROM THE BAY @SheaFromTheBay #TheKardashians Kim and Kourtney fight is quite literally the richest fight we’ve ever witnessed on TV like.. Kim and Kourtney fight is quite literally the richest fight we’ve ever witnessed on TV like..😭😭😭 #TheKardashians https://t.co/0ivp0aDsDv

Kim teamed up with Dolce & Gabbana four months after Kourtney’s Italy wedding

Kourtney had more than one wedding ceremony with musician Travis Barker. The first was an unofficial one that happened on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas, right after the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Their official wedding took place on May 15, 2022, in California’s Santa Barbara. Finally, the religious ceremony happened in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022. Kourtney’s lavish Italian wedding dresses were from Dolce & Gabbana’s 90s collection.

Four months later, in September 2022, Kim appeared in a series of 90s-inspired collections of the same brand dubbed “Ciao Kim.” While the collab was originally meant to revolve around her brand Skims, it ended up featuring the 90s archive, leading Kourtney to believe that her sister tried to steal her wedding limelight, all while grabbing a business opportunity.

Following this, both the sisters have been taking digs at each other, with the latter calling the former excessively greedy. Meanwhile, the Kim labeled the Kourtney as a hater and jealous.

Finally, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, the sisters had a heart-to-heart conversation about the ongoing tension, thanks to the intervention of their sister Khloe last week. The conversation began with Kourtney saying their feud was much more than the D&G partnership:

“This is definitely not about a brand. It was about my wedding – I didn’t feel truly supported.”

Kim clarified how she never wanted to team up with D&G unless the brand said it will revolve around her shapewear brand Skims. She also mentioned how she called up Kourtney to share the news, which the latter denied ever knowing. Eventually, the Skims issue didn’t pan out.

“I kept on [telling D&G], ‘I don’t wanna do this because it’s way too close to Kourt’s wedding. I want it to be completely different, I want it to be such a different thing. If we can’t get the Skims element in time, why are we even doing this?’”

She further added:

“Then they said to me, ‘We’re going ahead with a show of our archives. We would love to do it with you, but we’re doing it anyway. You can either creatively direct it or not.”

Kourtney snapped back, saying that she knew about all these only after the deal was finalized. While the younger sister agreed to this, she asked if Kourtney would have been okay if she did explain the whole situation. To this, the latter said she was unsure of the same. Kourtney further stated:

“It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me. That’s why she never truly asked me. It’s not that she forgot to ask or thought that I wouldn’t care. I think that she wouldn’t have known what to do if my answer was no.”

When Kim pointed out that their youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, also signed a D&G deal around the same time, Kourtney said although she found that uncool, she didn’t expect an explanation from Kylie.

Kourtney added how she specifically chose Dolce & Gabbana as her wedding designer as it perfectly aligned with her personal “Dolce Vita” lifestyle. Moreover, she mentioned how she wanted a “gothic” and “romantic Italian vibe” that matched the brand’s 90s collection, something that her elder sister intentionally chose to promote a few months later.

Kim, clearly dismayed by her accusation, hit back at Kourtney. She pointed out how it was the other way around and Kourtney stole her wedding location (referencing her 2014 wedding to Kanye West) as well as her wedding musician, and didn’t even apologize.

Disregarding her statement, Kourtney said that she didn’t care about the exact details but was upset because neither Kim nor their mother, Kris Jenner, ever explained the entire deal to her. At this, Kim clarified how her D&G outfits and Kourtney’s wedding outfits were dissimilar, but she understood how Kourtney felt.

Towards the end, when Kourtney asked why Kim Kardashian chose to go ahead with the deal. The latter responded that she wanted to challenge herself and embark on a fashion project on her own as she was used to relying on her ex-husband for fashion advice all these years.

“I never thought that I could really do anything on my own, and I was OK with that.”

At this point, Kourtney told her sister how she should feel content and happy with all her accomplishments, to which Kim wrapped up the conversation by saying:

“There’s nothing else that I could say, but I totally understand. I hear you. I’m sorry. I’m sorry that my choices put us in this situation. I’m happy for the experience, but I’m sad and sorry that that experience hurt you, cause that’s not what I would ever wanna do, or ever wanna make you feel that way. I’m sad that me choosing to do this would hurt you or our relationship.”

In the end, the elder sister thanked Kim for “apologizing and acknowledging” and they declare that they were glad to have talked things out once and for all. However, this isn't the first time the two sister have fought. Earlier, during the 2020 season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the duo got engaged in a physical brawl.

The Kardashians is an American reality TV series based on the personal lives and drama of the Kardashian-Jenner family and is a continuation of Keeping Up With The Kardashians after it ended with 20 seasons in 2021. The new show has been running since April 2022 and is currently on its 3rd season which premiered on May 25, 2023, on the streaming platform Hulu.

