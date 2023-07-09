What is Andrea Bocelli’s net worth? Singer chimes in on Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s feud

Italian tenor and multi-instrumentalist Andrea Bocelli is keeping it safe amidst the ongoing Kim and Kourtney Kardashian feud. Kourtney was recently seen fighting with Kim over copying many of her wedding looks and partnering with Dolce & Gabbana just months after her Dolce-themed nuptials.

In their argument, Kim brought up the fact that she got married in Italy before Kourtney and that Andrea Bocelli performed at her 2014 wedding with Kanye, also before Kourtney.

Speaking of him, she said:

“Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f–king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her dolce vida lifestyle? Okay.”

Andrea is playing it safe! (Image via andreabocelliofficial/ Instagram)

Bocelli, whose net worth is over $100 Million according to Celebrity Net Worth, shared an Instagram story, saying that he was flattered that both the sisters loved his voice. He also added that he will always be “happy to sing for you."

Andrea hoped that he would see the sisters soon in Tuscany and told them there was also another helpful young artist named Matteo Bocelli, Andrea’s son, who would love to perform at any function.

Andrea Bocelli has many awards to his name, including the Bambi Award

Born on September 22, 1958, in Lajatico, Italy, the doctors had advised Andrea’s mother to give him as a baby since there was a chance that he could be disabled. His mother dismissed the advice, and Bocelli was born with congenital glaucoma, affecting his eyesight permanently.

Andrea was fascinated by music when he was six and learned flute, drums, guitar, and trumpet at a very young age. His voice also got him a lot of flattery from his peers, and he decided to become a professional tenor after being impressed by opera singers. Bocelli became blind at the age of 12 after suffering an accident in a game of soccer.

Andrea studied law at the University of Pisa and performed at piano bars. In 1992, he made his first record, Miserere. He has since released many musical albums and songs like Time to Say Goodbye and La Boheme. Andrea is the recipient of many honors, including the Bambi Award, Two World Music Awards, and World Music Awards.

Kim Kardashian called Kourtney a "hater"

Kim Kardashian collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana just a while after Kourtney’s wedding, whose party was thrown by the brand itself. The deal was supposed to be about SKIMs, but her collection turned out to be entirely different, whose style was allegedly the same as Kourtney’s wedding designs.

Kourtney felt that Kim used her wedding as a business opportunity and called her out for her excessive "Greediness." Kim labeled Kourtney a jealous person and called her a "hater" for not appreciating the design. Kourtney complained later on:

“Because it was my wedding, it wasn’t really business for me. It was such a special day. I feel like it takes away from the specialness.”

Kim said in a confessional that Kylie had carried out a similar campaign, but nobody questioned her. Kourtney explained that she did not expect Kylie to call because she lived in her world, but hoped for better from Kim.

New episodes of The Kardashians are uploaded on Hulu every Thursday at 12:01 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes