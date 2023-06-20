Yeezy Foam Runner "Grey" shoes: Everything we know so far

Several stocked Yeezy models were earlier released on May 31 and the Yeezy Foam Runner was one of them. Three variations of this model were released including "MX Cinder," "Clay Red," and "Clay Taupe." Now, another colorway of the Foam Runner is set to be released in the near future.

The upcoming Foam Runner will be dressed in solid grey color. The official drop date for the Yeezy Foam Runner "Grey" shoes has not been disclosed yet. The pricing details are also unknown. However, considering the price of the previously released pairs, the grey Foam Runners are expected to retail for $90. The pairs will be available via Adidas' CONFIRMED app.

Yeezy Foam Runner "Grey" shoes take cues from "Stone Sage" colorway

The new Yeezy Foam Runner "Grey" shoes maintain a light-marled appearance while subtly moving towards the greyscale. The Foam Runner's already modern form gains elegance from the small but expert color variation. It is made from only one component, which is lightweight foam, a symbol of the company's dedication to innovation and sustainability. The foam shell's marbled gray pattern elegantly combines a serene look with a street-smart one.

The Yeezy Foam Runner is part of a category of prototype shoes that arrive with no fanfare and inspire confusion and attraction. The sneaker model was inspired by the design of Zaha Hadid Architects' Superyacht, which has a similar fluid dynamic shape.

The Yeezy Foam Runner is constructed using a single piece of proprietary foam material. This foam is lightweight, flexible, and molds to the shape of the wearer's feet, making it a standout in the industry. It provides a comfortable and snug fit, allowing individuals to complete a wide array of activities with ease. It features a slip-on design, allowing for easy and convenient wear. The absence of laces or straps provides a minimalist aesthetic and a hassle-free experience when putting on or taking off the shoes.

The foam material of the Foam Runner incorporates multiple perforations and strategic vents. These enhance breathability and promote airflow, keeping the feet cool and comfortable even during warm weather. The shoes boast a distinctive and futuristic appearance. They are sculpted with geometric cutouts and smooth lines, with set them apart from traditional footwear designs. The unconventional aesthetic of the Foam Runner has contributed to its popularity and appeal online.

One of the most unique factors about this shoe is that it is crafted using eco-friendly materials. The foam material is made partially from algae harvested from waterways, contributing to the company's sustainability efforts and reducing environmental impact.

While initially designed as a lifestyle shoe, the Yeezy Foam Runner has also found popularity in athletic and outdoor settings. Its lightweight and comfortable construction makes it suitable for activities like walking, light workouts, or casual outings.

This unique and highly sought-after footwear silhouette has been designed by popular rapper Kanye West in collaboration with Adidas. Even though the partnership between the two parties ended, the demand for the Yeezy is still high.

