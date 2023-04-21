"Yeezy knockoffs": Why are fans comparing the latest Fear of God x Adidas shoe with Kanye West's Yeezy designs?

Fear of God and Adidas have announced a long-term partnership, and they are set to release their first work on April 19, 2023 at the Hollywood Bowl. The upcoming Fear of God x Adidas shoe is not just a basketball sneaker, it also has a cushioning system made by Adidas. The first look at the footwear from the collaboration has surfaced on the internet, and it comes in a mid-cut design.

The first look of the Fear of God x Adidas shoe was released by @mrdeanwalker and @drethemayor via their social media accounts on Instagram. Since then, many other platforms have shared the same and fans are quite excited about the new look of the pair.

However, some sneakerheads are comparing the new shoes with Adidas Yeezy models. Many fans have said the same on an Instagram post by @nicekicks. While there is a huge difference in the materials and the colorway of the new models, a few fans still think that the shoes look quite similar to Yeezy sneakers.

Fans react to the latest Fear of God x Adidas shoe

Adidas Yeezy sneakers are very popular and have a large fan base. The sneakers are known for their unique and stylish design, as well as their high-quality materials and construction. Now, sneakerheads are comparing these with the new shoe model. They are saying that Adidas just wants to resell old Yeezy models. Some are comparing the new shoes with Yeezy Quantum and some with Yeezy 350.

Although many fans think the new look is quite similar to the Yeezy model, several others are quite happy with the first look. Many sneakerheads are quite eager for the new drop.

More about the latest Fear of God x Adidas shoe

Even though Jerry Lorenzo and Adidas have been playing the long game by keeping the global debut of the Adidas and Fear Of God Athletics program under wraps, the release has been heated up by the appearance of a sample of an upcoming basketball sneaker, which could possibly be the enigmatic 'Los Angeles' design. This high-top trainer is a minimalist masterpiece, staying true to the smooth, understated esthetic that has come to be associated with the fashion label.

These intriguing black and beige kicks include a high-rise midsole reminiscent of classic cup soles, an innovative mesh upper, and a profile cage reminiscent of the Predator. The collar toggle, which is a contemporary take on the classic ankle strap, connects the two sections of the collar at the mid-rise, which look to be made of neoprene and elastic.

For now, only the first look is available for the two pairs of Fear of God x Adidas shoes. Stay tuned for the official release date of the pairs!

