5 upcoming Adidas sneaker releases of April 2023

Adidas has presented the sneaker world with some of the most unique pairs of kicks, and popular rotations like the Forum and Stan Smiths have only increased sneaker lovers' liking for the brand's catalog of sneakers. Sneakerheads from all over the world are therefore always looking forward to new Adidas sneaker releases.

Additionally, every season, sneakerheads witness the debut of new Three Stripes sneakers that not only advance the sneaker game in terms of design and technology, but also come in new exciting colorways that are guaranteed to excite sneakerheads.

For instance, the 4DFWD Pulse 2 Running Shoes was released in March of 2023, and became an instant hit, heightening the anticipation among sneaker enthusiasts for the upcoming collection set to drop this month. Numerous Three Stripes silhouettes are now all set to be released in April, with exciting iterations and colorways, and fans of the brand are eagerly awaiting their drops.

Adidas TERREX WMN Hiker Mid Rain and four other Adidas sneakers releasing in April 2023

1) Adidas Campus Light "Olive" x Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny 🌊 @suconejitomalo Mejor look de las próximas Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Light “Olive” Mejor look de las próximas Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Light “Olive” https://t.co/uGRvqw773B

Bad Bunny and the Three Stripes label are back to prove their influence in the sneaker world with another iteration of the Campus Light. This time, El Conejo Malo and the Three Stripes have decided to go with a more vibrant version of the Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Light "Cloud White" colorway, which was released in February.

The olive suede upper of the upcoming Bad Bunny x Campus Lite "Olive" is accented by a dark green hue on the collar and tongue of the sneaker. Meanwhile, the shoe's inner heel collar has a brownish tint, and the heel counter and midsole come in a shade of cream to balance out the darker colors, in a nod to the first shoe in the Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Light series.

The Campus Light "Olive" x Bad Bunny is anticipated to be released by the end of April for $140 at select retail sites.

2) Adidas TERREX WMN Hiker Mid Rain

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety



Designed By and For Women



🗓 Tuesday, 03/28 adidas TERREX WMN Hiker Mid Rain.Rdy & Apparel Collection 🏔Designed By and For Women🗓 Tuesday, 03/28 adidas TERREX WMN Hiker Mid Rain.Rdy & Apparel Collection 🏔💜Designed By and For Women🗓 Tuesday, 03/28 https://t.co/fSYadh5WBx

The new silhouette Adidas TERREX WMN Hiker Mid Rain R.D.Y, created by Women for Women, will make its debut following a survey conducted by the brand that asked 1,301 women across the world about their hiking preferences during the pandemic.

Munich Mountain Ladies, one of Europe's largest female hiking groups, also provided vital feedback on where to place the silhouette's cushioning and rubberized support elements. The RAIN. R.D.Y. materials of the model give a waterproof ride, whether it be from mountainous vistas or during an evening stroll, taking into account the distinct ways the female foot contacts the ground and the effect upon the Achilles tendon.

Further, in keeping with previous TERREX efforts, a ContinentalTM Rubber outsole is attached below the shoe. The stretchy material is used to line the high-top collar and ankle cushioning for further protection.

The Adidas TERREX WMN Hiker Mid Rain will be released on April 10, 2023, for $160 at select retail sites and the official Three Stripes retail site.

3) Adidas x Marimekko SS23 footwear collection

JBAthletics @JBAthleticsJB The Marimekko x adidas SS23 Collection Begins Releasing On April 1st dlvr.it/SlpW22 The Marimekko x adidas SS23 Collection Begins Releasing On April 1st dlvr.it/SlpW22 https://t.co/dk9CECXRd5

The German sportswear behemoth is also working with Finnish company Marimekko to release a new sneaker collection in both women's and men's sizes. The footwear line will be made public as part of the pair's joint Spring/Summer 2023 collection. It uses vintage posters to convey contemporary expressions of performance. The merger brings together cutting-edge technology and the futuristic design of the 1960s.

The German company approached Marimekko for its SS23 collection after announcing a brand-new collaboration with Gucci for 2023. Marimekko's approach in the collaboration emphasizes the return of vibrant designs and colors of the 1960s in timeless Adidas styles.

The Finnish company has a rich history in fabrics and procedures, which has led them to create a daring range, including the court revival shoes that are set to release on April 8, 2023, for $95.

4) Adidas D.O.N. Issue 4

Nice Kicks @nicekicks Donovan Mitchell scored 71 - SEVENTY ONE - points tonight wearing the “Spider-Gwen” adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 🤯 Donovan Mitchell scored 71 - SEVENTY ONE - points tonight wearing the “Spider-Gwen” adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 🤯 https://t.co/bN3iHMkIQm

During the All-Star break, Donovan Mitchell averaged an impressive 30 points per game, making his move to Cleveland a highly profitable bet for the Cavaliers, who are currently at No. 4 in the Eastern Conference standings.

Much like the player, the D.O.N. Issue #4, flaunted by the sportsman on the court, has a few surprises in store, including this pastel-coloured Easter outfit, even though his fifth distinctive silhouette with the German sportswear giant was first shown off during the "Remember Your Why" campaign launch in Salt Lake City.

The four-time All-Fourth Star's signature design features an Easter-inspired palette highlighted by the upper of the model, rendering a brilliant coat of "Semi Mint Rush" and an expansive slate of color blockings and collaborative twists on childhood reminiscence.

adidas Basketball @adidasHoops



helps inspire a new wave of ballers with a special D.O.N Issue #4

2023.



#DONISSUE4 #adidasBasketball Built for this generation and the next. @spidadmitchell helps inspire a new wave of ballers with a special D.O.N Issue #4 @McDAAG colorway for the McDonald’s All American Class of2023. Built for this generation and the next.@spidadmitchell helps inspire a new wave of ballers with a special D.O.N Issue #4 @McDAAG colorway for the McDonald’s All American Class of2023.#DONISSUE4 #adidasBasketball https://t.co/gzas5WrnAC

The "Wonder Mauve" technique additionally concentrates on the inside sidewalls of the heel, the logos on the tongue, and the mid-foot shank, which are highlighted by the latter's digitized pink and cream accents.

This sneaker is set to be released on April 9, 2023, for $100 at select retail sites and the official Three Stripes site.

5) Adidas x Fear of God

The Three Stripes label will formally release a product from its long-term collaboration with Fear of God that began in 2020. Neither the sneaker company nor Jerry Lorenzo, the creator and proprietor of the clothing line, released any notable footwear following the start of their partnership. However, the first glimpse of the kicks from the collaboration has finally been made public after three years of anticipation.

A few days ago, news of the upcoming sneakers from the high-end fashion label broke on social media sites, exciting sneakerheads around the world.

The images show a mid-cut shoe design with the branding for the Three Stripes on the toe and the fashion label on the heel beneath the German brand's Trefoil logo, which appears in a color scheme of cream and black with a hint of transparency on the side sole. A forefoot strap for the shoes is also displayed in the images, and the Three Stripes' Lightstrike cushioning system is used in sneakers.

Matthew Welty @MatthewJWelty Got the scoop from Jerry Lorenzo this afternoon on the leaked shoes you all have been posting. They’re not the Fear of God x Adidas sneakers, sorry. We’ll see all the sneakers next month: rb.gy/uidmsl Got the scoop from Jerry Lorenzo this afternoon on the leaked shoes you all have been posting. They’re not the Fear of God x Adidas sneakers, sorry. We’ll see all the sneakers next month: rb.gy/uidmsl https://t.co/60tRGTFaWn

The fashion label's inventory includes a variety of footwear, clothes, and accessories. The collection combines the brand's elevated streetwear aesthetic, with a neutral palette and straightforward yet eye-catching patterns.

The Adidas x Fear of God sneakers is set to be released on April 19, 2023, at select retail sites and the official Three Stripes site.

While several other Adidas silhouettes are set to be released in April 2023, these five silhouettes are the ones that sneakerheads are most excited about.

Poll : 0 votes