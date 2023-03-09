Bayern Munich 2-0 PSG: 5 Talking Points as Bayern dash PSG's Champions League hopes | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Bayern Munich beat PSG 2-0 in a comfortable manner to send the Ligue 1 side crashing out of the Champions League on 8 March, Wednesday.

Bayern Munich entered the game with a 1-0 lead after Kingsley Coman's strike in the first leg gave the German side the advantage. Manager Julian Nagelsmann named an unchanged side from the one that beat Stuttgart 2-1 in the Bundesliga. Bayern were without Benjamin Pavard, who received a late sending-off in the first leg.

PSG, on the other hand, welcomed the return of Marco Verratti and Achraf Hakimi to the side. They were dealt a blow earlier this week with Neymar's season-ending injury.

However, with Kylian Mbappe finding his form and Lionel Messi searching for his 800th career goal, the French side were optimistic of overturning the first-leg deficit.

The first half was one of real quality, with both teams creating chances. Nuno Mendes' strong run forward and cut-back found Messi. The Argentine had three chances to score but some determined defending from Matthijs de Ligt and Yann Sommer kept the ball out.

Bayern then began to dominate for a short spell. Jamal Musiala had the pick of their chances with a smart turn and quick shot inside the box, which forced a sharp save from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG were dealt a massive blow when Marquinhos was forced to leave with an injury. He was questionable coming into the game with a rib injury but decided to play through it. However, the Brazilian could not continue further and was replaced by Nordi Mukiele.

Vitinha then spurned a glorious chance to level the tie. Sommer's careless play saw him lose the ball in his own box. With the goal gaping, the Portuguese midfielder's meek effort was cleared brilliantly off the line by de Ligt.

The first half ended 0-0 as PSG were left with a mountain to climb to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

Bayern started the second half in dominant fashion. They thought they'd taken the lead when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's headed flick glanced into the net but the goal was called off by VAR for offside.

The Cameroonian striker did end up putting Bayern in front minutes later when Goretzka won the ball back and set him up with an easy finish (61').

Following the goal, PSG began to take a more attacking shape. Sommer made two great saves off Sergio Ramos and Mbappe to keep the clean sheet as the French side pushed for a goal.

As time wound down, PSG manager Christophe Galtier decided to bring on some attacking help in pursuit of goals as Hugo Ekitike came on for Vitinha.

However, it was Bayern that put the result to bed in the 89th minute when they executed a perfect counter-attack. Substitutes Joao Cancelo and Serge Gnabry combined well before the German finished past Donnarumma to make it 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate.

Sadio Mane almost added another late in the game but his goal was ruled off for offside.

The result meant Bayern progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League while PSG suffered an embarrassing round of 16 exit yet again. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is having a career season

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is proving to be a reliable player for Julian Nagelsmann's side this season.

The Cameroonian might not have the talent of his predecessor Robert Lewandowski but he is proving to be a vital member of the squad. He notched his fourth goal of the current Champions League campaign to put Bayern ahead. In just 26 appearances this season, he has 17 goals and four assists for the German side.

#4 It was a strong defensive performance from Bayern Munich

Coming into the game, most predicted that PSG's attacking talent, with the likes of Mbappe and Messi, would pose a serious threat to Bayern's first-leg lead. However, the German side's defense had a stellar outing.

The Ligue 1 side failed to generate quality chances and the ones they did were well kept out by goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Matthijs de Ligt had one of his best performances in a Bayern shirt, making a crucial goal-line clearance in the first half. The Dutchman was imperious all game and shut down any threat to the goal. Overall, he made five clearances, two interceptions, and blocked two shots. He also won two aerial duels.

#3 Kylian Mbappe failed to step up when it mattered

In the first leg, Mbappe came off the bench as he was recovering from an injury. The 24-year-old breathed life into a dull PSG performance, having two goals ruled out. Now fully healthy and firing, Mbappe's presence provided optimism to PSG fans to turn the result around. However, the Frenchman was poor in the second leg. He struggled to make an impact and had a tough outing.

The star striker only had a passing accuracy of 78 percent and didn't win any of his five ground duels. He was also dispossessed 12 times and and didn't manage even one crucial pass.

#2 PSG suffer disappointment in UCL yet again

It was an early end to PSG's Champions League campaign, going out in the round of 16 once again. Since making the final in the 2020 edition, Les Parisiens have struggled to emulate their performances from that season.

This exit may also play a role in Messi's future at the club. With the Argentine's contract set to expire in the coming summer, repeated failures in the tournament could serve as a negative factor in the superstar's decision.

#1 Bayern gained crucial momentum to turn their season around

Coming off the World Cup break, Bayern had a comfortable lead at the top of the Bundesliga table. Since then, the Bavarian outfit has had a dip in form. They lost first position for a while and are now level with the in-form Borussia Dortmund side.

However, this strong result could serve as a boost for Nagelsmann's men to return to form in the league and push for an 11th consecutive title.

