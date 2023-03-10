Adidas TERREX WMN Hiker Mid Rain.Rdy sneakers: Price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, has planned to focus on adding more sports shoes for women in 2023. The Three Stripes label has added brand-new performance shoes, dubbed the Terrex WMN Hiker Mid Rain.Rdy in the women's catalog. The product is part of the German label's Terrex sub-label and is specifically for women hikers.

The Terrex product designing team made the shoe alongside the women hikers to identify the audience's needs through their biometric and experience-based insights. These insights were subsequently turned into benefits with the bold innovations in the Hiker Mid Rain.RDY sneakers.

The TERREX WMN Hiker Mid Rain.Rdy sneakers were released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on March 8, 2023.

More about the newly released Adidas TERREX WMN Hiker Mid Rain.Rdy sneakers, which will be released for women hikers

According to Group Solver online platform research, four out of ten women started hiking during the pandemic. The sneaker is designed for the growing community of female hikers considering the female anatomy.

The insights and tests for the sneakers were done alongside one of the largest women-only hiking communities in Europe, and the shoe allows female hikers to connect with nature.

In an official press release, Rebecca MacKay, Product Manager of Adidas Terrex, mentions that according to the research held by the German label, 96% of women outdoors in nature are motivated to hike as they connect with nature to escape their everyday. Rebecca further comments upon the shoe, which will help women achieve the same,

"Working alongside our internal last-specific team to gain insights from thousands of foot scans, we were able to analyse and design a shoe that matches what our research showed women are looking for: hiking products that are comfortable, durable, and importantly, offer performance."

She further comments on what she expects from the new range,

"We hope this new range will continue to help women all over the world to experience the transformative power of the outdoors.”

During the design development, the Terrex design team discovered that the female foot hits the ground during hiking and impacts the Achilles tendon. The same feedback and knowledge were applied to form the new women's sneakers for superior support and comfort.

The shoe is kept waterproof so that hikers can feel dry in any weather. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of RAIN.RDY material, which is waterproof. The shoe's outsoles are made of continental rubber, giving extraordinary traction in wet and dry conditions.

The upper features stretchy collar material and padding, providing extra comfort while protecting the hiker's ankles. The shoe is further made with at least 50% recycled material. The shoe model was launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers on March 8, 2023, in multiple colorways for $150.

Alongside the shoes, the Three Stripes label has launched an accompanying apparel collection. The apparel collection features a waterproof XPLORIC jacket, full-zip fleece, MT tee, and all-over printed tights. The apparel range can be availed within a price range of $40 to $330.

