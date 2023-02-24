Adidas x Bad Bunny Campus "Light" sneakers: Release date, price, and more explored 

Adidas looks set to continue its collaborative streak with Benito Antonia Martinez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny. The German sportswear giant and the Puerto Rican singer, rapper, songwriter, and actor will release a brand new makeover upon the Campus sneaker model in the "Light" colorway. The product is clad in a neutral and white hue.

The Bad Bunny Campus "Light" sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on February 25, 2023.

More about the upcoming Adidas x Bad Bunny Campus "Light" sneakers, which are inspired by astrology

The upcoming Adidas x Bad Bunny Campus "Light" sneakers are inspired by astrology (Image via Sportskeeda)

Adidas terminated its long-standing partnership with Kanye West in 2022, leading to huge financial losses. Now, the label looks set to fill the star celebrity gap by collaborating with Bad Bunny.

After previously collaborating for a makeover on the Forum Buckle Low silhouette series, the duo is moving on and offering a personal spin on the Campus sneaker model.

Here's how the official Adidas website introduces the latest collaboration and the meaning behind it:

"Inspired by astrology, constellations and signs, Bad Bunny and adidas launch a new silhouette that invites us to immerse ourselves in the confines of the zodiac, on a journey of self-discovery. Campus channels the importance of energies and what we do with them, connecting us with our most genuine and emotional selves."

The upcoming sneakers will feature a "Cloud White / Aluminum / Chalk White" color scheme. Their upper will come clad in a white hue upon a clean canvas.

Here are more details about the shoes, as described on the official website:

"The Bad Bunny Campus Light features familiar double tongue and double heel reinforcement from previous models, all highlighted by an adjusted wavy tooling update and rich hairy suede."

The collars of the sneakers are puffed up, and the tongues have been doubled. The shoes also feature curvy molds, which are placed right above the heels and above the midsoles.

Bad Bunny's eye icon is placed on the front of the tongue, while his signature Bunny logo is featured on the footbeds.

The first 50 users who register in the CONFIRMED app and buy the new sneakers will have a chance to receive an Astral Chart reading by a recognized astrologer. The first 10 users who do so will be gifted a Bad Bunny-inspired hype editorial alongside candles, crystals, and stones.

As mentioned earlier, the new Campus sneaker pair is slated to be released on the official e-commerce website and select retail stores of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and Bad Bunny's website on February 25, 2023. It will be available at a retail price of $160.

