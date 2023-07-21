“I’m excited for that time in my life"- Kendall Jenner on wanting kids and keeping things private with Bad Bunny 

American model Kendall Jenner in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on June 21, 2023 opened up about wanting kids and on keeping things private with current boyfriend Bad Bunny. nd her commitment to keeping her relationship with current boyfriend Bad Bunny private. Having been in the spotlight since childhood, navigating relationships has not always been easy for her.

During the interview, the supermodel also spoke about the challenges and vulnerabilities that come with fame, and how she has learned to adapt to them. Perhaps the most anticipated answer that fans wanted to know from Kendall Jenner is that when does she plan to have a family.

Most of her sisters have been or currently is married and all of them have children, leaving out Kendall. In the interview she revealed that she indeed looks forward to having a family of her own in the near future.

“I’m excited for that time in my life,” the model said.

Having expressed that she's excited about starting a family and that is definitely in her to-do list, the model went a step ahead and clarified that it's not going to happen very soon.

She categorically stated:

“I just know it’s not right now.”

She further mentioned her struggle to balance fame and privacy at the same time. She admitted that fame and the media scrutiny that comes along with it has prevented her at times from enjoying life to the fullest, especially when she has been persistently attacked and trolled for certain things that she did.

Kendall continued:

"I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side."

The model also said that at certain times she'll go out of her way to ensure privacy. It might seem to some that she's going overboard with the privacy protocols that she strictly swears by, but it is the "healthier way" of maintaining relationships.

"Does that make sense? I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway," was what the model had to say.

Kendall Jenner on not feeling like a Kardashian

The super model took the opportunity to say that she feels like she doesn't belong to the Kardashian clan. Despite being a part of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner has claimed time and again that she is a 'Jenner' and not a 'Kardashian'.

She went on to say:

"Since I was really young, I felt out of place in my family," the 27-year-old said.

The 27-year-old also said that being a part of the Kardashians was predetermined even before her birth, and that she didn't actively volunteer to be a part of the Kardashian clan.

Kendall Jenner said:

"I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life."

In the The Kardashians starrer claimed that she isn't any good on the show, on playing along with the other members, but that she has learned how to do it over time.

She said:

"I’m not built for this by any means. I’m not good at it. I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it."

Kendall Jenner also revealed in the interview that she's more similar to her dad "in so many ways", more than anyone else in the family and hence she relates to Caitlyn Jenner the most. In her "opinion", she's "such a Jenner", rather than a Kardashian.

Kendall Jenner on the dark side of fame

The dark side of fame is very well known to all celebrities, especially the Kardashians and Jenners, since their astronomical fame has brought along with it a ton of negativity.

In the interview, Kendall Jenner took a moment to comment on how unfairly and harshly her family has always been on the receiving end of so much hate and meanness.

She said:

"People are more mean to my family in general. They take everything and make it a bad thing."

Kendall Jenner has recently been facing heat after being chosen as the newest brand ambassador of L'Oréal Paris and fans think that there are several other more talented, beautiful, and resilient women who could have represented the brand's motto better.

Starting from September, the super model will lead the brand's cosmetics partnership with their long wear lipstick from the Infallible franchise.