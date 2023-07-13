Who were Kendall Jenner’s NBA boyfriends? Taking a closer look

Kendall Jenner is notoriously known for having a significant number of NBA boyfriends. With at least five that are known, here is a closer look at the players the celebrity has dated in the past.

Jenner and the Kardashian family have several claims to fame. One of these happens to be their relations with professional basketball players - specifically in the NBA.

Khloe Kardashian has been associated with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian was briefly even married to Kris Humphries. However, Kendall Jenner has certainly been a lot more active in this department.

The model has been linked with at least five players in the NBA. One of the first players Jenner was rumored to have dated was Chandler Parsons back in 2014. However, the player was quick to clear things up on the matter.

In 2015, however, she was very heavily linked with then-Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson. Although neither side confirmed the rumor, it is believed that they were very much together.

Her most recent relationship was with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker. There were several rumors about the two getting engaged after dating for almost two years. However, the couple eventually broke up in October last year.

Prior to dating Booker, Jenner was also linked with Washington Wizards Kyle Kuzma back in 2019. Although the two were seen on a yacht together, the relationship was never confirmed.

She was also rumored to have dated include Ben Simmons while he was still with the Philadelphia 76ers. Jenner was seen at games wearing his jersey quite often. Prior to this, she was also dating Blake Griffin for a short time, however, the relationship came to a natural end as per several reports.

