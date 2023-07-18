“Cycling Governing Body (UCI) makes the right move” - Caitlyn Jenner applauds UCI’s ban on trans athletes in women’s cycling

Caitlyn Jenner, the well-known reality TV star and former Olympic gold medalist in decathlon, has publicly expressed her support for the UCI's decision to ban transgender women who transitioned after male puberty from competing in women's cycling events.

Caitlyn Jenner at GOLD MEETS GOLDEN Event in Los Angeles

The UCI, the international governing body for cycling, recently announced the implementation of this ban, citing the need to ensure equal opportunities for all athletes. This decision was made after American rider Austin Killips became the first transgender woman to win an official cycling event in May. According to the UCI, scientific evidence suggests that hormone therapy does not entirely eliminate the advantages gained during male puberty, specifically regarding testosterone levels.

Jenner's support for the UCI's ban aligns with her stance on transgender women participating in women's sports. While her viewpoint has generated both support and controversy in the past, she continues to be vocal about her opinions on this matter.

Jenner took to Twitter to share a news article from the Human Event website, highlighting the UCI's new policy. She tagged the tweet as:

"Cycling Governing Body (UCI) makes the right move."

This indicated her endorsement of the decision.

Caitlyn Jenner enjoys golf time with 15-year-old prodigy Gabby

Caitlyn Jenner- ANA Inspiration

Caitlyn Jenner recently enjoyed a delightful day on the golf course alongside Gabby, a sensational 15-year-old golf prodigy. Gabby, whose full name is Gabriella DeGasperis, has been making waves in the world of golf with her exceptional skills and talent.

Starting her golf journey at the tender age of four, she has since clinched numerous tournament victories and garnered recognition through various awards. Additionally, Gabby has amassed a significant following on social media, where she shares captivating videos showcasing her impressive golfing prowess and tricks.

Jenner took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a video clip capturing the duo's remarkable shots and the mutual exchange of compliments. Clearly astonished by Gabby's talent, Jenner expressed her awe and admiration for the young golfer, exclaiming,

"Wow! @gabbygolfgirl can play!"

Additionally, she emphasized her unwavering support for women and girls in sports, marveling at Gabby's achievements at the young age of 15. Jenner further added,

"I am all about supporting women and girls in sports! I cannot believe she's only 15!"

Closing her caption on a positive note, Jenner contemplated the bright future that lies ahead for Gabby, pondering the possibility of her becoming a professional golfer. She reflected on the incredible fun they had on the golf course and hinted at the immense potential Gabby possesses, leaving the door open for an exciting journey ahead.

"Do I see a pro in the making? So much fun!"