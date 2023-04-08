"You killed someone with a car": Caitlyn Jenner car accident surfaces amid Dylan Mulvaney tweet backlash 

Reality star and former athlete Caitlyn Jenner has gone viral online for the wrong reasons. The television actress recently took to social media to voice her frustration over trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney becoming a Nike ambassador. The former was enraged with the brand for not extending a similar endorsement deal to Olympic hero Allyson Felix. Since then, netizens have taken to Twitter to remind Jenner of her past, which included a fatal car crash which killed someone.

Akilah Hughes @AkilahObviously @Caitlyn_Jenner You killed someone with a car. I just feel like if I did that I wouldn’t be the loudest person in the room ever again. @Caitlyn_Jenner You killed someone with a car. I just feel like if I did that I wouldn’t be the loudest person in the room ever again.

On Thursday, Caitlyn Jenner took to Twitter to criticize the company for going “woke” with their latest collaboration with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney. Although the former praised Mulvaney for securing a deal with the legendary brand, Jenner also expressed her frustration over Nike’s controversial partnership with Felix.

Caitlyn Jenner brought the company’s decision to give Felix a 70% pay cut to light. The former told followers that the Swoosh company denied Felix’s request for maternity protection after Felix got pregnant in 2017. As a result, Nike’s partnership with Felix ended, leading to her signing a deal with Athleta.

Caitlyn Jenner @Caitlyn_Jenner Oli London @OliLondonTV



In 2018, Nike Brand Ambassador and Model + 10 x Olympic Medalist 🥇Allyson Felix got pregnant.



Nike then offered her 70% less pay than her original… Let’s talk about Nike…a brand that treats men like Dylan Mulvaney that pretend to be women better than it treats women.In 2018, Nike Brand Ambassador and Model + 10 x Olympic Medalist 🥇Allyson Felix got pregnant.Nike then offered her 70% less pay than her original… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Let’s talk about Nike…a brand that treats men like Dylan Mulvaney that pretend to be women better than it treats women. In 2018, Nike Brand Ambassador and Model + 10 x Olympic Medalist 🥇Allyson Felix got pregnant. Nike then offered her 70% less pay than her original… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5BFPmYaDLA As someone that grew up in awe of what Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke! We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage. twitter.com/olilondontv/st… As someone that grew up in awe of what Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke! We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage. twitter.com/olilondontv/st…

Jenner noted that Nike should have been more welcoming towards Felix. Her tweet read:

“We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decent while being inclusive. This is outrage.”

Netizens touch on Caitlyn Jenner’s car accident after her opinion on Dylan Mulvaney’s Nike partnership go viral

Internet users seemingly felt like the 73-year-old was not allowed to have an opinion on Dylan Mulvaney’s partnership due to her past mistakes. Several netizens bought up her past fatal car crash. A few comments online read:

Steven T @steventphoto @PopCrave Caitlyn Jenner mad about Nike parenting with Dylan instead of her cause the only running Caitlyn Is doing is running people over on her car @PopCrave Caitlyn Jenner mad about Nike parenting with Dylan instead of her cause the only running Caitlyn Is doing is running people over on her car

Steven T @steventphoto @PopCrave Caitlyn Jenner just mad she can’t get a partnership with a car brand @PopCrave Caitlyn Jenner just mad she can’t get a partnership with a car brand

kai @kaicomedy caitlyn jenner sure wasn't worried about women's spaces when she drove her car into one caitlyn jenner sure wasn't worried about women's spaces when she drove her car into one

For those unversed, Caitlyn Jenner slammed into the back of animal rights activist Kim Howe’s Lexus in Malibu, California while towing a dune buggy in 2015. The latter had put her brakes on seconds before, leading to her car shunting into the path of a Humvee from oncoming traffic. This led to Howe dying at the scene.

Following the incident, Caitlyn Jenner was not charged with a crime as the court determined that she was driving under the speed limit and had pressed the brakes before the impact. The reality star’s lawyers also defended her by saying the accident was the result of being stalked by the paparazzi. According to ET, the lawyers said that photographers:

“were stalking Jenner, chasing Jenner and harassing Jenner throughout the day, up through the time of the incident.”

This is not the only time Jenner has been involved in a car accident. She was asked to pay $800,000 in a settlement after slamming into a vehicle which included five family members. The collision led to one of them suffering from a cervical spine fracture, another person suffering from blunt trauma to the knees and neck while another passenger suffered from severe neck injuries.

Jenner is not the only celebrity who has raised eyebrows at Mulvaney’s collaboration with Nike. Athlete Sharron Davies also called to boycott the brand and labeled their move as “a kick in the teeth.”

Mulvaney also garnered immense negative traction following her partnership with Bud Light, which was heavily criticized by musician Kid Rock.

