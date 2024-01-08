"That's hilarious, I don't care". Jo Koy's unapologetic Golden Globes 2024 monologue receives mixed reactions

The Golden Globes 2024 ceremony was a spectacular star-studded event. A lot happened on Sunday night, from the opening monologue to the main winners of the evening to the celebrity couple that made heads turn.

Marking the first significant awards ceremony since the end of the Hollywood strikes, celebrities made a strong presence with a substantial turnout. Jo Koy, the stand-up comedian's opening monologue, was all praise for the nominee Meryl Streep and a few other references that drew mixed responses.

However, Koy had difficulty generating laughs even though he mocked the A-listers, asking them if they wanted a perfect monologue. And when one of his jokes received a not-so-good response, he decided he found it funny enough.

"That’s hilarious, I don’t care."

Reactions to Jo Koy's unapologetic Golden Globes 2024 monologue on Twitter

Reactions to Jo Koy's monologue at the Golden Globes 2024 were swift enough. He was slammed for his dig at Barbie and Taylor Swift. And Swift, too, didn't look amused at all. People didn't hesitate to express disappointment, while some admitted he wasn't funny at all.

A tweet reply to the Golden Globes 2024 post about Jo Koy's monologue (Image via X)

A tweet reply to the Golden Globes 2024 post about Jo Koy's monologue (Image via X)

A tweet reply to the Golden Globes 2024 post about Jo Koy's monologue (Image via X)

A tweet reply to the Golden Globes 2024 post about Jo Koy's monologue (Image via X)

Jo Koy even disappointed his fans by not fulfilling their expectations with a good performance at the Golden Globes 2024.

A tweet reply to the Golden Globes 2024 post about Jo Koy's monologue (Image via X)

Few even suggested calling Ricky Gervais, indicating he would be a better choice for such a thing.

A tweet reply to a Golden Globes post about Jo Koy's monologue (Image via X)

A tweet reply to a Golden Globes post about Jo Koy's monologue (Image via X)

Regarding mixed reactions, NPR TV critic and media specialist Eric Deggans said that showbiz crowd hosting wasn't Jo Koy's cup of tea despite his being a great comic.

A tweet from @ericdeggans about Jo Koy's monologue (Image via X)

In their replies to Eric's tweet, a few others agreed with the critic on this.

A tweet reply to Ericdeggans post about Jo Koy's monologue (Image via X)

A tweet reply to Ericdeggans post about Jo Koy's monologue (Image via X)

As Taylor Swift's reaction was captured on the cameras, fans were quick to catch the unamused expression, responding in their tweets to Jo Koy's joke on her.

A tweet from @primalkey about Jo Koy's monologue (Image via X)

A reply to tweet from @primalkey about Jo Koy's monologue (Image via X)

What went wrong with Jo Koy's monologue at the 81st Golden Globes?

In a monologue that appeared to be met with disapproval, Jo Koy, the comedian and first-time host of the awards ceremony, mocked Oppenheimer, Barry Keoghan's candid Saltburn sequence, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

According to Vanity Fair, Jo Koy had just a few weeks to prepare for the hosting, which might be why he couldn't prepare well enough. As Koy said on the stage:

"I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? You’re kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at."

Watch the 81st Golden Globes on CBS or stream on Paramount + with Showtime for Jo Koy's awkward monologue.