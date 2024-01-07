Golden Globes 2024: Who are the presenters?

The Golden Globes are set to return for its 81st edition on January 7, 2023. The award ceremony, which was inaugurated in 1944, is an event that honors and celebrates excellence in Hollywood. Since its inception, the award show has recognized some of the greatest artists and projects in the industry that have not only made a name for themselves but have also entertained the masses.

This year, comedian and actor Jo Koy will host the prestigious event and over 40 celebrities will serve as presenters and honor artists for their work in the industry. Some of the presenters include Gina Torres, Jim Gaffigan, Natalie Portman, George Lopez, and more.

Tune in to CBS at 8 pm ET to watch the live telecast of the 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards.

Over 40 celebrities set to serve as presenters at Golden Globes 2024

The Golden Globes are set to return this Sunday to honor those who have done exceptionally well in 2023. The award show, which aims to celebrate Hollywood in all its glory, will honor celebrities, movies, shows, and songs, that have made an impact on the industry in the past year.

Golden Globes 2024 will see over 40 well-known individuals including actors, comedians, and more serve as presenters during the event.

Gina Torres Sarah Rafferty Jim Gaffigan Natalie Portman Kristen Wiig Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias George Lopez Andra Day Annette Bening Ben Affleck Don Cheadle Dua Lipa Elizabeth Banks Hunter Schafer Jared Leto Jodie Foster Jon Batiste Jonathan Bailey Kate Beckinsale Keri Russell Kevin Costner Mark Hamill Matt Damon Naomi Watts Orlando Bloom Ray Romano Rose McIver Utkarsh Ambudkar Shameik Moore Florence Pugh Daniel Kaluuya Simu Liu Oprah Winfrey Issa Rae Hailee Steinfeld America Ferrera Amanda Seyfried Angela Bassett Gabriel Macht Julia Garner Justin Hartley Michelle Yeoh Patrick J. Adams Will Ferrell

These celebrities will present awards to the winners across categories. This year, there are a total of 25 categories and fans can't wait to see which films and stars emerge victorious at the event. Barbie is leading this year's list of nominees as it has been nominated in nine categories, followed by Oppenheimer, which has eight nominations.

The ceremony will be hosted by Jo Koy, and the same by announced by Helen Hoehne, the Golden Globes President, who said in a statement:

"We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience."

Tune in to CBS at 8 pm ET to watch the live telecast of Golden Globes 2024. The award ceremony will also be available to stream on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirectTV stream, and Hulu+ Live TV.

It is important to note that individuals must have a subscription plan that includes Showtime to watch the event. Those who have a Paramount+ subscription that does not include Showtime can watch the same the next day.