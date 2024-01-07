SK POP

Golden Globes 2024: Who are the presenters?

By Sukriti Makhija
Modified Jan 07, 2024 23:25 GMT
Oprah, Angela Basset, and more set to serve as Golden Globes 2024 presenters
Oprah, Angela Basset, and more set to serve as Golden Globes 2024 presenters (Image via Instagram/@oprah and @im.angelabassett)

The Golden Globes are set to return for its 81st edition on January 7, 2023. The award ceremony, which was inaugurated in 1944, is an event that honors and celebrates excellence in Hollywood. Since its inception, the award show has recognized some of the greatest artists and projects in the industry that have not only made a name for themselves but have also entertained the masses.

This year, comedian and actor Jo Koy will host the prestigious event and over 40 celebrities will serve as presenters and honor artists for their work in the industry. Some of the presenters include Gina Torres, Jim Gaffigan, Natalie Portman, George Lopez, and more.

Tune in to CBS at 8 pm ET to watch the live telecast of the 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards.

Over 40 celebrities set to serve as presenters at Golden Globes 2024

The Golden Globes are set to return this Sunday to honor those who have done exceptionally well in 2023. The award show, which aims to celebrate Hollywood in all its glory, will honor celebrities, movies, shows, and songs, that have made an impact on the industry in the past year.

Golden Globes 2024 will see over 40 well-known individuals including actors, comedians, and more serve as presenters during the event.

  1. Gina Torres
  2. Sarah Rafferty
  3. Jim Gaffigan
  4. Natalie Portman
  5. Kristen Wiig
  6. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias
  7. George Lopez
  8. Andra Day
  9. Annette Bening
  10. Ben Affleck
  11. Don Cheadle
  12. Dua Lipa
  13. Elizabeth Banks
  14. Hunter Schafer
  15. Jared Leto
  16. Jodie Foster
  17. Jon Batiste
  18. Jonathan Bailey
  19. Kate Beckinsale
  20. Keri Russell
  21. Kevin Costner
  22. Mark Hamill
  23. Matt Damon
  24. Naomi Watts
  25. Orlando Bloom
  26. Ray Romano
  27. Rose McIver
  28. Utkarsh Ambudkar
  29. Shameik Moore
  30. Florence Pugh
  31. Daniel Kaluuya
  32. Simu Liu
  33. Oprah Winfrey
  34. Issa Rae
  35. Hailee Steinfeld
  36. America Ferrera
  37. Amanda Seyfried
  38. Angela Bassett
  39. Gabriel Macht
  40. Julia Garner
  41. Justin Hartley
  42. Michelle Yeoh
  43. Patrick J. Adams
  44. Will Ferrell

These celebrities will present awards to the winners across categories. This year, there are a total of 25 categories and fans can't wait to see which films and stars emerge victorious at the event. Barbie is leading this year's list of nominees as it has been nominated in nine categories, followed by Oppenheimer, which has eight nominations.

The ceremony will be hosted by Jo Koy, and the same by announced by Helen Hoehne, the Golden Globes President, who said in a statement:

"We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience."

Tune in to CBS at 8 pm ET to watch the live telecast of Golden Globes 2024. The award ceremony will also be available to stream on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirectTV stream, and Hulu+ Live TV.

It is important to note that individuals must have a subscription plan that includes Showtime to watch the event. Those who have a Paramount+ subscription that does not include Showtime can watch the same the next day.

