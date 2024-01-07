The 2024 Golden Globe Awards is scheduled to air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, at 8 PM ET. The Golden Globe Awards 2024 will appear very different after years of controversy because this is the first time the award show will be broadcast on CBS without the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The Golden Globe Awards has often been mired in controversies and has been the subject of criticism for many years. But if one sticks with more recent history, it's important to remember that in 2010, when the critically acclaimed films Burlesque and The Tourist received Best Picture nominations, bribery rumors were raised about both.

5 controversial Golden Globe Awards moments over the years and more

Keep reading to learn more about the five most controversial moments to have ever surfaced at the Golden Globe Awards over the years.

1) Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) controversy

The Golden Globe Awards is voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. According to Buzzfeed, many well-received TV series and films featuring African American-driven narratives, such as Da 5 Bloods, One Night in Miami..., Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Bridgerton, I May Destroy You, and Judas and the Black Messiah were all passed over in different ways, causing great controversy surrounding the 2021 nominations. Emily in Paris, on the other hand, was nominated thrice.

The Los Angeles Times subsequently uncovered the news that none of the 87 members of the HFPA were African-American, shortly after the nominees were revealed in February 2021.

More allegations of corruption emerged when it was reported that more than thirty members of the HFPA paid a visit to the Netflix set of Emily in Paris and were given accommodations at the upscale Peninsula Paris hotel for two nights.

2) Celebrities lashed out against HFPA

Stars like Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson attacked the HFPA in the wake of the above-mentioned controversy. Amidst complaints, Tom Cruise gave back three of his trophies. NBC decided not to air the 2022 Golden Globe Awards show.

In a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett Johansson stated:

"In the past, (attending press conferences) has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences. The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition, and the industry followed suit."

3) HFPA's abortive plans

In May 2021, the HFPA first said that the association would implement "a roadmap for transformational change in our organization" to broaden the diversity of membership, according to Buzzfeed.

While the plan was not successfully executed, several performers, as well as Netflix and Amazon Studios, boycotted the award show.

4) 2022 and 2023 Globes controversy

The 2022 ceremony took place, but it was not broadcast and there was no red carpet, press, or celebrity presence. It goes without saying that the Globes were still reeling from the havoc wrecked by the lack of African-American representation in the HFPA.

5) Brendan Fraser's feud with the Globes

According to Buzzfeed, Brendan Fraser claimed that in 2003, Philip Berk, the previous president of the HFPA, had sexually assaulted him. The actor further claimed that he was blacklisted from the industry by the HFPA. Brendan refused the 2023 The Whale nomination after receiving one for his part in the film.

The Golden Globe Awards 2024 will air on January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET on CBS.

