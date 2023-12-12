Past Lives, helmed by Korean-Canadian director Celine Song and starring Greta Lee and Yoo Teo, earns five nominations at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

On December 11, it came to light that the South Korean-Canadian film, Past Lives, directed by Celine Song, has received nominations for the 81st Golden Globe Awards in five different categories. Past Lives is vying for Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama (Greta Lee), according to the nominations announced by the Golden Globes organizers.

Expand Tweet

The movie, which is scheduled for release in Korea in the first half of 2024, also has Im Mi Kyung, Vice Chairman of CJ ENM, in the executive producer position. After receiving positive reviews during its Sundance Film Festival debut, the film was invited to participate in the Berlin International Film Festival.

It also won the Independent Film and Drama Awards in New York last month, taking home the Best Film trophy.

More about the Past Lives nominations and other nominees at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Expand Tweet

In Past Lives, a man and a woman who were split up as children reunite in New York, setting up a romantic storyline. Greta Lee, an American actress of Korean descent, and Yoo Teo, an actor of Korean descent, play the main characters in the movie.

In the Best Director category at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Director Celine Song is up against Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer, Greta Gerwig for Barbie, Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon, Bradley Cooper for Maestro, and Yorgos Lanthimos, the man behind the Golden Lion-winning movie Poor Things.

For the category of Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama, American-Korean actress Greta Lee of Past Lives is up against aces such as Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall, Annette Bening for Nyad, and Cailey Spaeny for Priscilla.

Expand Tweet

In addition, Past Lives was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film with Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest, the Finnish film Fallen Leaves, which won the jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Me Captain, Io capitano, which won a Silver Lion, and the Spanish film, Society of the Snow.

Alongside Hollywood films like Barbie, which has 9 nominations, Oppenheimer with 8 nominations, Killers of the Flower Moon with 7 nominations), and Poor Things with 6 nominations), Past Lives is drawing notice as a strong contender at this year's 81st Golden Globe Awards.

The Zone of Interest, which won the Cannes Film Festival Jury Prize, Anatomy of a Fall which took home the Palme d'Or this year, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, and Oppenheimer are among the other finalists for the category of Best Motion Picture - Drama in the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Expand Tweet

"Intense, deep movie about relationships": Fans laud Celine Song's debut film and its worthy nominations

Two close-knit childhood friends, Nora and Hae Sung, are split up after Nora's family leaves South Korea. Decades later, they meet again for a single, crucial week when they must face love, fate, and the decisions that define a life.

Inspired by the real-life story of the film's director, Celine Song, Past Lives is a tale of human lives weaved between the various layers of destiny and what it means to navigate through it all.

Much remains unspoken among Nora (played by Greta Lee), her husband Arthur (John Magaro), and her childhood sweetheart Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) in the film's climax. Despite how tragic their story is, they ultimately receive what they had been waiting for.

Fans on social media lauded the film for being an artistic masterpiece.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, one of the fan-favorite scenes is the captivating opening scene of the film, which takes place in a pub. The movie then goes back to the bar, where Nora, Hae Sung, and Arthur accept their "unmyeong (운명)"—a Korean term for a strong bond between people who are meant to cross paths, maybe throughout several lives.

Yoo Teo is a German-Korean actor who was last seen in the K-drama Love To Hate You (2023). The actor even won the Blue Dragon Film Award for Best New Actor in 2021, marking his name in the film world as one of the most sought-after actors.

Greta Lee, famous for her roles in Apple TV original series, The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is also renowned for her range of projects.

Past Lives is currently accessible on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, iTunes, and Virgin Media.