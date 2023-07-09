5 best drama films of 2023 (so far)

Dramas are undoubtedly the most common and popular genre in cinema. With tales of love and loss to those of revenge, dramas bring forth the most relatable emotions through believable characters.

Unlike other genres with extravagant productions and skyhigh budgets, dramas need the most fundamental elements to be successful - a good story and a good performance. The genre has always seen acclaimed directors come forward with amazing creations, bringing forth some of the best titles for the year.

If you are a film enthusiast or even here just for having a good time watching a good film, then dramas are a fail-safe option. With that in mind, we have curated a list of the best drama offerrings that 2023 has brought for us.

Women Talking, Past Lives and more - 5 of the best drama films that 2023 has brought

1) A Man Called Otto

A Man Called Otto (Image via Sony Pictures)

A Man Called Otto is a comedy drama fom the house of Sony Pictures. Marc Foster directed the film with a screenplay from David Magee, which was inspired by the Swedish literary work by Frederick Backman, A Man Called Ove, and the 2015 on-screen adaptation by Hannes Holm.

The film starred Tom Hanks in the titular role alongside Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, Mack Bayda, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and others in pivotal roles. Premiering with a limited release at the end of 2022, the film had its nationwide theatrical release on January 13, 2023. The film received positive reviews from critics and moviegoers, thanks to its heart-warming story.

The official synopsis for the film, as provided by Sony, reads as follows:

"A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson, a grump who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife. Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a lively young family moves in next door, and he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol. She challenges him to see life differently, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world around."

2) Women Talking

Women Talking (Image via MGM)

Women Talking was the last drama offering from the house of United Artists Releasing before it merged with MGM. Sarah Polley wrote and directed the film, basing it on the eponymous novel by Miriam Toews. The film premiered at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival before getting a nationwide theatrical release on January 27, 2023.

The cast for the film featured Frances McDorman, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw and others in pivotal roles. The film was a favorite among critics for its artful execution and powerful message alongside the performances by the cast. It even won Polley the Academy Award for Best Screenplay.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"The women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith. Through the backstory, we see a community of women come together to figure out how they might move forward together to build a better world for themselves and their children. Stay and fight or leave. They will not do nothing."

3) A Thousand and One

A Thousand and One (Image via Focus Features)

A Thousand and One is a drama offering from the house of Focus Features. The film was written and directed by A. V. Rockwell. It premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to generally positive reviews with people loving the story of perseverance in the Big Apple.

The film starred Teyena Taylor, Will Catlett, Terri Abney alongside Aaron Kingsley, Aven Courtney and Josiah Cross portraying the same character at different ages.

The synopsis for the film on Focus Feature's website reads as follows:

"A THOUSAND AND ONE follows unapologetic and free-spirited Inez, who kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City."

4) Rye Lane

Rye Lane (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Rye Lane is a British romantic comedy drama from the house of Searchlight Pictures. The film is directed by Raine Allen-Miller in her feature directorial debut, with a screenplay from Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia. The film premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and arrived in the US only for streaming on Hulu.

The cast features David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah in the lead roles, alongside Poppy Allen-Quarmby, Simon Manyonda, Karene Peter, Benjamin Sarpong-Broni and others in supporting roles.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Yas and Dom, two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, connect over the course of an eventful day in South London - helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance."

5) Past Lives

Past Lives (Image via A24)

Past Lives is a recently released romantic drama from the house of A24 Films. Written and directed by Celine Song, the film premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival where it received universal acclaim for Song's beautiful execution of the story and the performances by the cast.

The cast for the film featured Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro in lead roles, alongside Moon Seung-ah, Leem Seung-min, Ji Hye Yoon, Won Young Choi, Ahn Min-Young and others in supporting roles.

The official synopsis for the film provided on A24's website reads as follows:

"Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance."

These were some of our top picks of drama films that released in 2023. If you are looking for an entertaining watch for the weekend, then these titles are the perfect pick for you.

