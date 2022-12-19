5 best costume drama films of 2022

Costume dramas have been a thing of fancy for a wide range of audience bases for quite some time now. A story set in the bygone era has a charm of its own, and old and young audiences gravitate towards it alike, one on the pretext of nostalgia, the other out of curiosity. While, Pride & Prejudice and Shakespeare in Love are classic examples of some of the most celebrated and popular period dramas of yesteryear, 2022 also has its own collection of such offerings.

With the genre being a weighted favorite, we have seen a number of quality period drama productions this year as well. Extravagant costume designs, lavish sets, vintage automobiles, and portrayals of a time gone by - these are all typical tropes of this genre that don't fail to satisfy the audience. In this article, we explore some of the best costume dramas that 2022 has to offer for all the enthusiasts.

Amsterdam, Babylon and more - 5 of the most quintessential costume dramas that 2022 has to offer

1) Persuasion

Persuasion (Image via Netflix)

Persuasion is a costume romance drama from the house of Netflix. Directed by Carrie Cracknell from a screenplay by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow, the film is adapted from the novel of the same name by Jane Austen, which was her last work. The film stars Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Richard E. Grant, Ben Bailey and others. Both critics and viewers have mixed opinions of the Netflix original. While some people didn't enjoy how the original plot had been modernised, Johnson and the cast's performances received high praise.

Set in the Regency period, Persuasion follows Anne Elliot and chronicles her story of romance. Anne gets persuaded by her family to break ties with partner Frederick Wentworth because of the difference in social standing. Wentworth, though, comes home from the war a successful and decorated officer. At the same time, Anne meets William Elliot, a charming distant relative who shows interest in her.

With extravagant landscapes and sets, lavish dresses and a recreation of the Regency Era society, Persuasion checks all the boxes for an attractive costume drama based on a Jane Austen novel.

2) Amsterdam

Amsterdam (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Amsterdam is a period comedy thriller from the house of 20th Century Studios. David O. Russell spearheaded the project as a writer, director and producer. It featured a star studded ensemble cast in this period piece. Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington take the lead roles alongside Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Michael Shannon, Taylor Swift, Robert de Niro, Rami Malek and Andrea Riseborough in pivotal roles.

Amsterdam primarily follows Burt, Harold and Valerie, who became friends while serving in World War I. After the war ended, they pursued their individual lives through which they again met, but this time under dire circumstances. When Burt and Harold meet with Valerie, who has been collaborating with intelligence agency backers to protect the interests of the country, they are seek to clear their names after being associated with a murder. Amsterdam throws the three friends into a spiraling adventure based on a conspiracy theory of a coup and of establishing America as a fascist nation.

3) Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes 2 (Image via Netflix)

Enola Holmes 2 is a mystery drama that acts as the successor to the 2020 Netflix Original, Enola Holmes. Harry Bradbeer and Jack Thorne reprise their roles as the director and screenplay writer with Millie Bobby Brown as the titular character. Other prominent actors like Henry Caville, Helena Bonham Carter and Adeek Akhtar reprise their roles, with David Thewlis and Sharon Duncan-Brewster joining the cast.

Enola Holmes 2 follows the sleuthing adventures of Enola Holmes, sister to the legendary detective character of Sherlock Holmes. After the events of the first film, Enola set up a detective agency of her own and gets her first job to locate a missing girl. Her findings show a far darker and more profound mystery, one that even connects to Sherlock and his inquiry into the extortion of public leaders. The crucial Moriarty character is also introduced in the movie.

Similar to its predecessor, Enola Holmes 2 maintains the essence of early 19th century society. With noblemen, lords, lavish balls and an invigorating case to boot, the period drama is a thoroughly entertaining two hour watch.

4) Babylon

Babylon (Image via Paramount)

Babylon is an upcoming epic costume drama from the house of Paramount Pictures. Written and directed by La La Land creator Damien Chazell, the film features a star-studded ensemble cast including the likes of Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Tobey Maguire and Olivia Wilde among others. The film premiered in Los Angeles on December 15, 2022 and is set for a nationwide release on December 23, 2022.

Babylon chronicles the changes that the late 1920s film industry went through with the advent of sound to film. It primarily focuses on the lives of the actors who were notable during this period and their subsequent rise and fall with the introduction of the talkies. With apparently unsanitized visualizations of the early Hollywood industry, lavish parties and extravagant sets, Babylon is sure to please your palette.

5) Emily

Emily (Image via Bleecker Street)

Emily is a biographical drama film which marks the directorial debut for British-Australian actress Frances O'Connor. The film stars Emma Mackey in the titular role alongside Oliver Jackson Cohen, Fionn Whitehead, Amelia Gething, Alexandra Dowling and others in supporting roles. The biographical drama is a fictionalized recollection of celebrated English author, Emily Brontë, and an imagined romance.

As the synopsis for the film reads, Emily has followed the titular author since her early years, a misfit and rebel in a "normal" society. It imagines and follows her journey as she penned the celebrated novel, Wuthering Heights. The film also focuses on the many pivotal bonds and relationships that inspired her in her literary works. The film is a brilliant piece of period drama which received praise for the care and love O'Connor put into the film.

