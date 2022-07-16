Persuasion ending explained: Does Anne get a second chance at love? 

Jane Austen's Persuasion has been readapted for the screen. The 2022 rendition of the classic novel, directed by Carrie Cracknell and starring Dakota Johnson, was released today on Netflix.

In a new and innovative way, the adaptation brings us the story of an estranged love affair of a 27-year-old woman who seems to have chanced upon another shot at love.

Persuasion follows the reunion of two estranged lovers

Persuasion follows the story of Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson), a young woman who still regrets giving up on her love. Now, eight years later, when she once more chances upon her old beloved Captain Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), will she correct her past mistake, or does fate have someone else in store for her?

Persuasion starts with Anne talking about her brief and passionate romance with Wentworth, a sailor of humble origins, and how she was persuaded to give him up because he was not wealthy and possessed no title.

She then introduces us to her father, Sir Walter, her eldest sister Elizabeth, and her youngest sister Mary, giving a glimpse of their vanity and narcissism. We soon get to know that Anne is nothing like her family.

Things take a quick turn, and her static life is filled with newness when news of her father's sudden bankruptcy becomes known. The family is now forced to move to Bath, renting out their enormous estate. Anne gets left behind with her youngest sister, Mary, who is married, and it is then that an awkward reunion takes place between her and her former lover, Wentworth.

Remnants of love remain between the two, and jealousy raises its ugly head when Anne finds Wentworth courting Louisa, Mary's sister-in-law. Similarly, Wentworth experiences pangs of envy when a handsome young stranger begins to show interest in Anne during their trip to Lyme.

Back in Bath, Anne again comes across the stranger and finds out that he is her father's heir and her distant cousin, Mr. Elliot (Henry Golding). Following this, an inkling of romance sparks between the two. However, when the news of Louisa's engagement reaches Anne, she is left devastated. Despite this development, it seems like Wentworth and Anne can hardly stay away from one another.

Will Anne get a second chance at love in Persuasion?

When Wentworth visits Anne at her family mansion in Bath, Mr. Elliot makes his presence and intention of marrying her clear to him. While it is clear that Anne still loves Wentworth, the present circumstances of Louisa's engagement leave little room for hope.

However, things take a quick turn. When Mary comes to Bath to take Anne back with her to Lyme for a brief reunion, Anne finally gets her second chance at love.

While talking to one of Wentworth's Navy friends, Anne discovers that Louisa has fallen in love with someone else. So her staunch belief that Wentworth and Louisa were engaged turns out to be false.

Anne is left awestruck by the news. Following this, she finds a letter that Wentworth wrote to her claiming that his feelings remain unchanged despite the long years of estrangement. The two reunite again, and Anne manifests her second chance at love.

Persuasion ends with a beautiful message saying it is okay to find love on one's own terms. While some find love in lucrative partnerships and some in their own company, others seek out love through meaningful and deep connections.

Fraught with moments of jealousy, betrayal, and quiet romance before love blossoms again between Anne and Wentworth, Persuasion ends happily. Catch the 2022 adaptation of the Jane Austen novel now on Netflix.

