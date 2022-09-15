"I don't mind it": Sex Education star Emma Mackey opens up on comparisons with Margot Robbie

Sex Education actress Emma Mackey recently opened up about fans comparing her looks to Margot Robbie.

On Wednesday, September 14, in an interview with Total Film, Mackey revealed that while she doesn't mind the comparisons, she would love to ''move past that." She said:

"I don’t mind it. It’s Margot Robbie. Are you kidding me? She’s the best. I look up to her so much. I don’t mind the comparisons. But it would be nice to move past that.''

that’s a surprise tool that will help us later @whatitd0babies Crazy how Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey look very very much alike. Crazy how Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey look very very much alike.

Several fans on Twitter have also said that Mackey bears an uncanny resemblance to The Wolf of Wall Street star Margot Robbie. Interestingly, Mackey is also part of Robbie's upcoming film, Barbie.

Read on to learn more about what Emma Mackey had to say about being compared to Margot Robbie, and about her upcoming film.

Emma Mackey believes that she and Margot Robbie "don't look anything like each other"

During her interview with Total Film on September 14, Emma Mackey spoke about fans comparing her looks to Margot Robbie. She said (obtained via GamesRadar+) that the comparison is ''funny'' and is ''just a joke.''

''It’s just funny. And I think Margot has had the grace and humor to be able to play on that, and allow me to be in the same film as her – bless her. It’s just a joke in real life. I’m like, 'We don’t look anything like each other.'''

Earlier this year, several fans were delighted when it was announced that Mackey had joined the cast of Margot Robbie starrer Barbie. Since then, many have been comparing the two actress' looks on social media.

Maurizio Glovia @MaurizioGlovia Emma Mackey Doesn't Really Think She Looks Like 'Barbie' Co-Star Margot Robbie Emma Mackey Doesn't Really Think She Looks Like 'Barbie' Co-Star Margot Robbie https://t.co/yrAqAYrYcC

In the interview with Total Film, Mackey briefly touched upon Barbie's tone, describing it as ''unexpected,'' but did not reveal too many details about the highly anticipated film. She said (obtained via GamesRadar+):

''It’s pretty special. It’s one of the best scripts all of us had read. It’s very unexpected in many ways. I think people are going to have an idea of the film, and I don’t think it’s going to be that. It’s going to be a surprise."

She further added that the film is a comedy and will not involve any crying:

"No crying! It was great to do pure comedy – an American comedy, as well. And I got to work with some heroes.''

During the interview, she also spoke about always wanting to work with Greta Girwig, the director of Barbie. Expressing her admiration for Girwig, she added that the director is her "hero."

About Barbie: What we know so far

One of the most widely anticipated films of 2023, Barbie revolves around the popular and much-loved titular character. However, not much information is available about the film and details about its plot are currently being kept under tight wraps.

The film has a stunning cast that includes Margot Robbie - who plays the titular role - Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, and Simu Liu, among many others.

The film is helmed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig from a script penned by Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach. Gerwig has made several acclaimed films over the years, including Lady Bird, Frances Ha, and Little Women, to name a few.

Details about Emma Mackey's character in the film are also not known at this point, but based on reports, it seems like she will be seen in a pivotal role.

Mackey recently appeared in Kenneth Branagh's hit film, Death on the Nile. Last year, she starred in the romantic drama flick, Eiffel. She also plays the titular role in Emily, an upcoming biopic based on the life of acclaimed English author Emily Bronte.

mackeymemes @mackeymemes This time tomorrow, the world premiere of "Emily" will be debuting at #TIFF22 – I think I speak for all of us who love and appreciate Emma Mackey's work when I say, I couldn't be more proud of all that Emma has done & continues to accomplish in her career so far. (1/2) This time tomorrow, the world premiere of "Emily" will be debuting at #TIFF22 – I think I speak for all of us who love and appreciate Emma Mackey's work when I say, I couldn't be more proud of all that Emma has done & continues to accomplish in her career so far. (1/2) https://t.co/CZcJAajoFs

Emma Mackey first shot to fame in 2019 for portraying the character of Maeve Wiley in Netflix's critically acclaimed series, Sex Education.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal