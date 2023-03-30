Rye Lane on Hulu: Release date, plot, cast, and more details

The new romantic-comedy flick, Rye Lane, is all set to air on Hulu on Friday, March 31, 2023. The film revolves around a man and a woman in their 20s, struggling to get over their breakups. The story focuses on a day in their lives as they talk to each other about their exes, whilst trying to understand what love means.

The movie features Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson in the lead roles, alongside numerous others in key supporting roles. Rye Lane is directed by Raine Allen-Miller and written by Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia.

Rye Lane focuses on two young broken hearts who find solace in each other's company

Searchlight Pictures dropped the official trailer for Rye Lane on March 20, 2023, and it offers a peek into the various hilarious and emotional moments set to unfold in the new romantic comedy.

The trailer opens with Dom sitting in a washroom and crying. Upon hearing him sobbing, Yas asks him if he's alright. The video subsequently goes on to depict several hilarious and awkward moments involving the two lead characters as it explores their relationship. Overall, the trailer maintains a frenetic and funny tone that fans of rom-coms would absolutely enjoy.

Searchlight Pictures also put out the official synopsis of the film on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson), two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, connect over the course of an eventful day in South London - helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance.''

Based on the official synopsis and trailer, fans can look forward to a fun and entertaining romantic comedy that explores several complex themes like love, heartbreak, companionship, and many more.

The movie premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised its thematic depth, fun tone, and performances by the cast, among various other things.

More details about Rye Lane cast

Rye Lane stars Vivian Oparah in one of the lead roles as Yas. Yas is a young woman in her 20s, who's going through a breakup and finds comfort in Dom's friendship.

Oparah looks brilliant in the film's trailer, portraying her character with a distinct sense of humor and charm that makes her extremely likable and relatable. Vivian Oparah's other notable film and TV acting credits include Teen Spirit, Enterprice, The Rebel, and more.

Featuring alongside Oparah in another important role is actor David Jonsson, who plays the character of Dom. He is struggling to get over his relationship and strikes up a friendship with Yas, and the two bond over their heartbreak.

Their relationship forms the emotional core of the movie. Jonsson looks in terrific form in the trailer, and his sizzling chemistry with Oparah further elevates the film to a different level.

Apart from Rye Lane, David Jonsson has starred in Industry, Deep State, and Endeavour, to name a few. Other crucial supporting cast members include actors like Simon Manyonda as Nathan, Alice Hewkin as Tabby, and many more.

