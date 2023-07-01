Who is Greta Lee? All about the new Tron 3 lead

Past Lives actor Greta Lee, who had generated a lot of buzz for her prominent role in the acclaimed romantic drama, has been cast in a lead role in the newest installment of Disney’s cyber tech adventure movie series, Tron 3. The American actor is joining Jared Leto and Evan Peters in the feature, which is gearing up to begin shooting in Vancouver this August.

Joachim Ronning, who also directed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and co-directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales., is in charge of directing the film. The Disney production has only just announced the cast and shooting date, and there has been no release date announced yet.

Greta Lee has appeared in several dramas and TV shows, including The Morning Show

Born and raised in Los Angeles to Korean immigrant parents, Greta Lee is an American actress best known for her starring role as Maxine in the Netflix comedy-drama series Russian Doll.

Lee made her acting debut with a Broadway show in 2007, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and since has appeared in numerous dramas and television series. She is most famous for appearing in the second season of the Apple TV+ drama series The Morning Show as Stella Bak and gained wider recognition for her role in the 2023 film Past Lives, where she plays Nora, who is torn romantically between the present and the past.

Greta Lee has also voiced Lyla in a post-credits scene of the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse and its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse. In Tron 3, Greta Lee stars as a video game programmer and tech company CEO who has to protect her world-changing technology.

About the Tron series: What do we know about the upcoming feature in the franchise?

Disney released the original Tron in 1982, starring Jeff Bridges in the lead role as video game designer Kevin Flynn, who is subsumed by his own creation. He teams up with Tron, who is a security program played by Bruce Boxleitner.

In 2010, Disney ordered a sequel to the movie, and it took on a generational approach to the story, bringing back Bridges in his original role along with Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde. The two films' unique aesthetics won viewers over despite the fact that neither of them succeeded in becoming box office blockbuster. The studio has again come up with another movie, upgrading Tron to the status of a franchise and hoping to make a hit with the third movie.

The first two parts of the franchise were largely set in the world of computers and programs. Tron 3, however, is written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne and will focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world but is not ready for contact. Jared Leto will star as Ares, the manifestation of the program, along with Lee in her previously mentioned role.

Justin Springer and Jeffrey Silver are producing the feature, and they will be joined by Emma Ludbrook and Leto himself through their production company, Paradox. Russell Allen has joined as executive producer on the show.

