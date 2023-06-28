"Give the man a break"- Fans beg Tron 3 to interchange Evan Peters and Jared Leto roles

A new announcement from Tron 3 confirmed that Evan Peters, the brilliant actor behind the bone-chilling portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer, is set to play the villain in the upcoming Tron 3. This means that Peters will be joining Jared Leto, who is all set to pick up the mantle of Ares, the manifestation of the Tron program.

While fans were thrilled to hear that Evan Peters would be a part of the famed Tron franchise, they were not pleased with the fact that Peters would be playing the villain, yet again, especially after the extremely demanding performance required out of the actor in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Most fans also seemed to not be very happy about Jared Leto's inclusion, especially after a string of flops suffered by the intense actor.

A tweet reply to Discussing FIlm's post about Tron 3 (Image via Twitter)

Many fans came forward on Twitter and urged Tron 3 to switch Leto and Peters' characters in the film. While this would definitely not happen, there seems to be a huge disparity between the fanbases of the two actors.

Tron 3 Evan Peters casting choice leaves fans unimpressed

It was not long back that fans were checking whether Evan Peters was all right after the shocking performance in Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Peters has also played challenging roles in the anthology series American Horror Story (AHS). So when it was announced that Peters was going to play yet another villain, fans were not very pleased with the decision.

A tweet reply to Discussing FIlm's post about Tron 3 (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing FIlm's post about Tron 3 (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing FIlm's post about Tron 3 (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing FIlm's post about Tron 3 (Image via Twitter)

While the love and concern for Evan Peters were visible from the fans, it seems that Jared Leto's name had quite the opposite impact. Years ago, Leto was revered in the film industry, but a string of flops and some underwhelming performances have turned the tide completely against the Requiem for a Dream star.

A tweet reply to Discussing FIlm's post about Tron 3 (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing FIlm's post about Tron 3 (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing FIlm's post about Tron 3 (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing FIlm's post about Tron 3 (Image via Twitter)

Tron 3 is set to release in 2025. The details about the film are still scarce and it would be some time before anything else is known.

Poll : 0 votes