Known for his dramatic and comedic roles, Tom Hanks is an American cultural icon widely recognized worldwide for his roles in movies like The Money Put, A League of Their Own, Forrest Grump, Splash, The Terminal, and more.

Hanks has various accolades to his name, including the Academy Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards. However, his drastic weight loss has sparked concern on Twitter and the media. So, let’s look at the reason behind his weight loss transformation.

Tom Hanks' lean look at the Cannes Film Festival leaves fans concerned

Tom Hanks left people shocked with his dramatic and drastic weight loss as he arrived on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. The actor looked slimmer than ever in a black suit and bow tie for the screening of his new movie Elvis.

Tom Hanks’ dramatic weight loss has left people worried about his health. In his most recent stage appearance to promote his movie, it was also noted that Hanks’ hand was shaking uncontrollably while holding the microphone, which he tried to stop using the other arm and later by swapping his hands.

Tom Hanks at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival (Image via Filmmagic)

People have been wondering if this drastic weight loss was due to his role in the movie Elvis or his diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, known to cause weight loss without even trying.

However, there have been other instances that show that Tom Hanks is anything but ill. He recently exploded at fans when they collided with his wife, Rita Wilson. He was also seen enthusiastically showcasing his dance moves on a show as a TikTok act.

Hanks is known to drastically transform his body weight and shape to efficiently play his characters on the big screen. For instance, to play the character of a stranded man in Castaway, he lost about fifty pounds, for Philadelphia, he lost thirty-five pounds, and for A League of Their Own, Hanks gained quite a bit of weight.

However, when Hanks was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, he decided to avoid roles that required him to make changes to his body weight or shape. Tom considered this a game for young people and wanted to prioritize his health and fitness. While revealing the diagnosis in 2013, Tom Hanks mentioned in an interview with the Radio Times:

“I’m part of the lazy American generation that has blindly kept dancing through the party and now finds ourselves with a malady.”

“I was heavy,” he continued. “You’ve seen me in movies, you know what I looked like. I was a total idiot. I thought I could avoid it by removing the buns from my cheeseburgers. Well, it takes a little bit more than that.”

Bottom Line

During his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Hanks looked quite slim and slender, which left the audience concerned about his health. People have certainly been confused as to whether this weight loss transformation resulted from the preparation for Elvis or type 2 diabetes, which was diagnosed in 2013.

Hanks is yet to address concerns over his weight loss transformation and ill health.

