6 Best Weight Loss Exercises to Try at Home

Weight loss is one of the most common and popular fitness goals, as it's often related to good health.

That's true, as excess weight can result in health issues, like diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension, and more.

If your goal is weight loss, the two crucial factors that need to be taken into consideration are physical activity and diet routine.

There are several weight loss exercises you can do at home to torch fat and burn calories. These exercises do not require any fancy gym membership or equipment and can be easily included in your daily routine.

Best At-Home Weight Loss Exercises

We have created a list of the six best weight loss exercises you can do at home without needing any gym equipment.

1) Plank

Planks help in targeting several muscle groups, including the core region, shoulders, back, and arms along with boosting strength.

How to do it?

Start off in a tabletop position on the ground with your shoulders stacked just above your hands and hips stacked over your knees.

Extend your legs at the back while balancing on the balls of your feet.

Make sure to keep your back upright throughout the movement while keeping your core engaged.

Stay in as high a plank position as possible. Released. Repeat.

2) Squat Jump

Squat jumps target both the lower body as well as core region. This exercise also helps in building explosive power and strengthening the thighs and glute muscles.

How to do it?

Start off in a tall standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance and slightly bent knees.

Bring your body into a squat position by driving your hips back and bending your knees.

With engaged glutes and leg muscles, propel your body off the ground with your legs straight.

Gently land back on your feet, and assume a squatting position. Repeat.

3) Burpee

Burpees provide full body calisthenic movements and help in burning calories and torching fat. They're a versatile exercise that also help in boosting cardiorespiratory fitness.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position before bringing the body into a squatting position.

Lower your palms on the ground, and kick your legs in the back to assume a push-up position.

Complete one rep push up before bringing your body to the starting position with a frog jump.

Propel your body into the air with your arms overhead. Repeat.

4) High Knee

High knee helps target the core and leg muscles along with burning calories and building muscular endurance. This exercise also helps in improving coordination and body balance.

How to do it?

Assume a tall standing position with legs apart at hip distance.

Bring one knee towards your chest while swinging your opposite hand to the front.

Swap sides, and repeat.

5) Walking Lunge

Walking lunges can be done at home. This exercise can also help build stability and body balance.

How to do it?

Start off in an upright standing position before taking one wide step forward and touching your front knee to the ground at an angle of 90 degrees.

Alternate sides, and repeat.

6) Push-up

Push-upsl help in burning calories while emphasizing on the biceps, chest, triceps, shoulders, and back.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming a high plank position on the ground with your back erect and core engaged.

Drive your chest towards the ground without arching your back. Just before touching the ground bring your body back to the starting position.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned weight loss exercises are some of the best you can incorporate into your daily routine for weight management.

These weight loss exercises are versatile and do not require you to go to the gym or use any fancy equipment.

Some of the benefits include burning calories, strengthening muscles, toning the body, enhancing posture, building stamina, improving muscular endurance, and more.

Considering the same, you should incorporate these workouts into your daily routine.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far