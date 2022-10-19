Crunches are one of the most common exercises for getting a stronger core and losing weight from the body. However, if you are tired or bored of the same monotonous movement, then there are several crunch variation exercises that you can incorporate into your regular routine to get similar results or added benefits.

The crunch variation exercises will provide numerous advantages that include building defined abs, losing weight, building a stronger core, toning the lower body, burning decent amounts of calories, getting rid of the belly pooch, and more. These exercises will efficiently target major muscles in your core region such as obliques, abdominals, erector spinae, rectus abdominis, and more.

We have carefully curated a list of the five best and most effective crunch variation exercises that you can inculcate into your workout routine for weight loss and stronger core.

Best and Effective Crunch Variation Exercises for Weight Loss and Stronger Core

1. Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are one of the most popular crunch variation exercises that will not only help you build a stronger core but also tone your midsection. They will also help in bettering your coordination.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by lying on your back with your legs hovering above the ground in a slightly bent position.

Position your palms near your head with your elbows open, and keep your core muscles engaged throughout the exercise.

Next, bring your right knee towards your elbows while extending your left leg straight to the front.

Simultaneously bring your left elbow to the front to meet your right knee.

Reverse the movement to assume the initial position.

Alternate sides and repeat.

2. Reverse Crunches

Reverse crunches will help you get a stronger core by placing less strain on your back as well as strengthening your core muscles.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by lying on the floor with a flat back.

Bend your knees at an angle of ninety degrees with your legs raised upwards and toes in alignment with the knees.

Place your arms on the respective sides of the body with palms pressed to the ground.

Drive your knees towards your chest before lowering them back to the initial position. Repeat.

3. Butterfly Crunches

Butterfly crunches will help to get both stronger cores and sculpted abs through the movement of this exercise. It will also help in toning your inner thighs as well as building greater flexibility.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off in a lying position with your back flat on the ground and legs bent at the knees and open towards the side with the soles of your feet touching together.

Try to press your legs towards the ground at the sides as much as possible.

Position your hands gently to the back of your head.

Raise your upper body off the ground and bring it towards your legs.

Reverse movement to assume the initial position. Repeat.

4. Jack Knife Crunches

Jack Knife crunches will help in effectively working on both the upper and lower body. It will constantly keep tension in your core muscles that will help in strengthening the core.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by lying on the floor with your back flat and arms extended over your head and parallel to one another.

Raise your shoulders, hands, and legs off the ground for about a few inches and let them hover.

With an engaged core, bring your hands and legs to connect with each other in the middle.

Return back to the initial position. Repeat.

5. Cross Body Crunches

This exercise will effectively sculpt your waist and build a stronger core by targeting both obliques and abdominal muscles.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the lying position on the ground with your knees bent and ankles planted on the ground.

Position your hands gently behind your head for better support.

Keep your core muscles engaged throughout the exercise.

Raise your upper body off the ground and connect your left elbow with your right knee by bringing your knee towards your abdomen.

Bring your body back to its initial position, alternate sides, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The crunch variation exercises listed above are some of the best and most effective ones for weight loss as well as building a stronger core. These exercises will effectively engage and activate the major muscle groups in your core region.

Some of the benefits provided by the aforementioned exercises include having a toned body, getting rid of the flabby areas of the abdomen, developing a stronger core, improving posture, strengthening the lower body, and more.

You do not even require fancy gym memberships or heavy equipment to perform these crunch variation exercises. These are extremely versatile exercises that make use of your bodyweight and therefore can be done anywhere.

