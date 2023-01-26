Oscars 2023: 5 Biggest Oscar snubs this year

The nominations for Oscars 2023 are out, and a lot of people are surprised (and shocked) after seeing who got nominated and others who didn’t. The Academy’s picks for this year are largely understandable. But fans have been left scratching their heads about the biggest snubs of Oscars 2023.

The Academy has become open to considering superhero movies and certain blockbuster event films. But they still don’t fully consider them in all categories. But even besides the superhero genre and the action genre, there are multiple other snubs that have been mentioned below.

The Biggest snubs of Oscars 2023 saw no nominations for female directors

The Batman is not up for Best Original Score

Michael Giacchino came up with the main theme of The Batman, which became as iconic as Hans Zimmer’s scores for The Dark Knight or Man of Steel. The Batman did get nominated in the Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and even Best Sound categories.

But unfortunately, it didn’t get the spotlight it deserved in the Best Original Score category. Instead, the scores of The Fabelmans, All Quiet on the Western Front, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Babylon were nominated.

James Cameron for Best Director

James Cameron Oscars snub (Image via Sportskeeda)

Box office results don’t drive the Oscar nominations, and that was proven once again when James Cameron was snubbed from the Best Director category. Despite Avatar 2’s critical and commercial appeal, Cameron’s 13-year-long hard work wasn’t recognized by the academy, which angered a lot of fans.

Instead, the likes of Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans, Todd Field for Tár, and Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness were nominated.

Avatar: The Way of Water got nominated for Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects. James Cameron also deserved to be rewarded with a nomination in the Best Director category, but that didn’t happen.

Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick (Image via Paramount)

Before Avatar: The Way of Water took over the box office and the critical acclaim, Top Gun: Maverick was the biggest movie of the year. Its theatricality and entertainment level were rewarded with nominations in the Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, and Best Film Editing categories. But it was snubbed out of two others.

The first and most obvious nomination that should have been on the list was that of Tom Cruise, who totally deserved recognition for his work on the Top Gun sequel. Instead, five new names, including Colin Farrell, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, and Bill Nighy, were nominated.

Apart from Best Actor, Top Gun: Maverick should have been considered for Best Cinematography as well.

Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler

Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler snubbed at Oscars

Perhaps one of the biggest snubs of Oscars 2023 was The Woman King. Despite receiving marvelous critical acclaim, the film failed to secure any nominations whatsoever. But the biggest snub came when Viola Davis wasn’t nominated in the Best Actress category after she poured her heart and soul into the role.

Besides her, Danielle Deadwyler was also robbed of a nomination in the same category for her performance in Till. Instead, the likes of Cate Blanchett for Tár, Ana de Armas for Blonde, Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans, and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once were nominated.

All women directors were ignored

Woman Talking's Sarah Polley snubbed at the Oscars (Image via Orion Pictures)

As mentioned above, Martin McDonagh, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field, and Ruben Östlund have been nominated in the Best Directors category. But none of the female directors were considered even though many of them delivered some remarkable movies throughout 2022.

Sarah Polley, whose film, Women Talking, got nominated for Best Picture, didn’t get recognition in the Best Directing category. Others who got snubbed were Gina Prince-Bythewood for The Woman King, Maria Schrader for She Said, and Charlotte Wells for Aftersun.

This comes as a surprise, given that female directors won the award for two consecutive years. Chloé Zhao won in 2021 for Nomadland and Jane Campion for Power of the Dog in 2022. Only seven women have been nominated for the Best Director category in Oscars history, and only three have won, including Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker.

The Oscars are opening up with more diverse nominations as Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to be nominated in the Best Actress category. But overall, the Academy is still operating under its old rules, and that needs to change from 2024 onward, especially where women directors are concerned.

The 95th Oscars ceremony will air live on ABC on March 12, from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

